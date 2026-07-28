'No Adverse Legal Action': Himanta Sarma-Led Assam Govt Withdraws Cases Against NEET Protesters

The Assam government has decided to withdraw all cases registered against protesters who took part in protests linked to alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) examination, according to the state's Political (A) Department on Monday.

As of 6 p.m.on 26 July 2026, five cases had been registered across the state in connection with the protests, resulting in the arrest of 13 persons, the government said.

Following what it described as careful consideration of all circumstances and the need to strengthen accountability and undertake systemic reforms across the examination and higher education ecosystem, the state government announced a four-point decision covering all cases registered up to that point.

Police authorities across Assam have been directed not to initiate any adverse legal action against those involved in the protests. It added that the process of withdrawing the registered cases would be initiated promptly, regardless of the stage each case had reached.

For those already arrested or detained in connection with these cases, the government said it would expeditiously begin reviewing the arrests and initiate their release under law.

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No further adverse action would be taken against those involved, with the matter to be treated as closed with no future proceedings on the issue.

The order was issued under the signature of the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home and Political Department, and copies were forwarded to the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, the Special DGP (CID), the Commissioner of Police in Guwahati, and the Director of Information and Public Relations for wide publicity.

The move comes amid continuing unrest over alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 examination, which triggered protests in several states and prompted renewed scrutiny of examination and higher education reforms nationally.

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