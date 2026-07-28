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BEL, Canara Bank, Lodha Developers, NTPC Green, Go Digit & More: Check HDFC Securities' New Ratings, Target Prices, and Upside Potential

From BEL and SBI Life to Lodha Developers, NTPC Green Energy, Go Digit General Insurance, Canara Bank, Neogen and V-Mart Retail, HDFC Securities has rolled out a fresh set of stock calls after reviewing Q1 FY27 results, highlighting key earnings triggers, revised target prices, and rating actions across sectors.

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BEL, Canara Bank, Lodha Developers, NTPC Green, Go Digit & More: Check HDFC Securities' New Ratings, Target Prices, and Upside Potential
HDFC Securities has released its latest Q1 review, reiterating its positive stance on several stocks across sectors, including defence, real estate and more.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Canara Bank
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Eternal Ltd
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Bharat Electronics Ltd.
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AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.
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DCB Bank Ltd.
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Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.
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Go Digit General Insurance Ltd
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Route Mobile Ltd.
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Neogen Chemicals Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

HDFC Securities has released its latest Q1 FY27 review, reiterating its positive stance on several stocks across sectors, including defence, real estate, renewable energy, insurance, retail and financial services. The brokerage has revised target prices on select names while maintaining constructive ratings on companies backed by strong growth visibility and improving earnings outlook.  

Among defence names, Bharat Electronics remains one of HDFC Securities' preferred picks. The brokerage maintained its Add rating with a target price of Rs 440, citing a strong order book of Rs 723 billion, healthy execution momentum and visibility from major upcoming defence projects, including QRSAM and naval programs. 

In the real-estate space, Lodha Developers witnessed the sharpest target price revision. HDFC Securities raised its target price to Rs 1,299 from Rs 998 while maintaining an Add rating.

The brokerage highlighted strong growth visibility, an improving launch pipeline, rising land values and the emerging value of the company's data-centre business at Palava. 
 

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Q1 Results Bel Canara Bank Neogen And More.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: RR Kabel Shares Jump 6% After Q1 Beat; Motilal Oswal Lifts Target Price — Check Upside

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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Lodha Developers Shares Jump 8% After Q1 Profit More Than Doubles, Rs 9,000 Crore Palava Plan Lifts Sentiment

Lodha Developers Shares Jump 8% After Q1 Profit More Than Doubles, Rs 9,000 Crore Palava Plan Lifts Sentiment

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