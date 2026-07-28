BEL, Canara Bank, Lodha Developers, NTPC Green, Go Digit & More: Check HDFC Securities' New Ratings, Target Prices, and Upside Potential

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

HDFC Securities has released its latest Q1 FY27 review, reiterating its positive stance on several stocks across sectors, including defence, real estate, renewable energy, insurance, retail and financial services. The brokerage has revised target prices on select names while maintaining constructive ratings on companies backed by strong growth visibility and improving earnings outlook.

Among defence names, Bharat Electronics remains one of HDFC Securities' preferred picks. The brokerage maintained its Add rating with a target price of Rs 440, citing a strong order book of Rs 723 billion, healthy execution momentum and visibility from major upcoming defence projects, including QRSAM and naval programs.

In the real-estate space, Lodha Developers witnessed the sharpest target price revision. HDFC Securities raised its target price to Rs 1,299 from Rs 998 while maintaining an Add rating.

The brokerage highlighted strong growth visibility, an improving launch pipeline, rising land values and the emerging value of the company's data-centre business at Palava.



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