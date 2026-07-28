Content Was Removed In Error, Restored: Facebook Parent Meta On Blocking PM Modi's Video

Meta on Tuesday released a statement on blocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video on Facebook stating that the content was removed erroneously. "The content was removed in error and has since been restored." says a Meta spokesperson.

According to NDTV, the government is treating the incident seriously and is examining both Meta's explanation and the circumstances that led to the video's removal. Meta representatives and concerned officials may be called upon to provide an explanation.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has summoned Meta and Instagram's global heads over the temporary blocking of PM Modi's Facebook video, news agency IANS reported.

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The video, uploaded on July 23, featured PM Modi's message to Gen Z during a student protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). In his address, the Prime Minister said the government would announce tougher measures to tackle paper leaks. The post displayed the message: "Post not available in India" and "The attached media isn't available in your region due to a legal request."

The address had garnered millions of views before access to the video was briefly restricted on Facebook in the early hours of Tuesday.

In a video message, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week. The prime minister said he knows that paper leaks are not a small issue and for lakhs of students and their guardians, such incidents are extremely painful. Therefore, since allegations of NEET paper leak surfaced about two-and-a-half months ago, several strong steps have been taken, he said.

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