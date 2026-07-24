'Insightful Suggestions': PM Modi Lauds Youth Response On Insta Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a fresh Instagram video thanking youth for what he described as their "insightful suggestions" following his viral post on the government's proposed crackdown on examination fraud and paper leaks.

The message comes a day after the Prime Minister announced that the Union Cabinet would consider tougher measures to tackle paper leaks, including provisions for fast-track courts to ensure quicker prosecution of those involved in examination fraud.

"I got the opportunity to meet you last night. The video that I posted yesterday, the way you have responded to it, gave positive suggestions; thanks to everybody," PM Modi said in the video posted on Instagram.

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He added, "Thank you, friends. Last night, I had the opportunity to connect with you. Thank you for the way you responded to the video I posted and for your positive suggestions. Thanks to everybody. I hope your love and support continue and that our bond grows even stronger and more active."

The latest video follows the Prime Minister's selfie-style Instagram reel on Thursday, in which he addressed concerns surrounding the NEET paper leak and assured students that the Centre would introduce stricter measures against examination fraud. Calling paper leaks a matter of serious concern for lakhs of students and their families, PM Modi had said the government would move to tighten the legal framework through decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

The outreach appears to have struck a chord online. According to information shared by the Prime Minister's Office, the earlier video crossed 300 million views and helped PM Modi add nearly one million Instagram followers in less than 24 hours.

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The social media engagement also coincided with a meeting of the Union Cabinet, where PM Modi is learnt to have urged ministers to strengthen the government's digital outreach and communicate more actively with citizens through social media platforms, according to sources.

The Prime Minister's latest message focused on acknowledging public participation, particularly from young people, while reinforcing the government's commitment to addressing examination-related malpractice.

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