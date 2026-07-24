Meta Upgrades AI Assistant With Task Automation Features, Expands Push Into Personal AI

Meta has launched new features for its Meta AI assistant that allow it to complete tasks automatically, marking another step in the company's plan to make AI more useful in everyday life.

The new features are rolling out in select markets through the Meta AI app and meta.ai, with support for WhatsApp expected later.

The upgraded assistant is powered by Meta's new Muse Spark 1.1 AI model. It can understand a user's context and carry out tasks without needing repeated instructions.

For example, users can ask Meta AI to prepare daily summaries of calendar events, create weekly meal plans, or provide regular updates on topics they follow.

Meta said users will remain in control of how they use the AI. The company also confirmed that incognito chats will continue to be available for private conversations, giving users the option to interact with the chatbot without saving their chat history.

Also Read: Meta, Microsoft Face Renewed Unease Over AI Spending

The update is part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg's broader vision of building what Meta calls "personal superintelligence." Instead of only answering questions, the AI is designed to remember context, help users complete tasks, and become a more useful digital assistant.

Meta is also adding more practical tools to the assistant. In some cases, the AI can search Facebook Marketplace, help users compare products, organise information into reports, and assist with planning projects.

These features bring Meta AI closer to rivals such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and Anthropic's Claude, which are also focusing on AI assistants that can perform tasks instead of simply responding to prompts.

Alongside the AI update, Meta introduced a new Seller app for merchants using Facebook Marketplace. The app offers dedicated tools to help businesses manage and grow their online sales, showing Meta's continued focus on combining AI with its commerce platform.

Also Read: Meta Rolls Out 'Seller' App To Streamline Facebook Marketplace

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