Q1 Results Live Updates: Bank of Baroda, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Cards, NTPC, REC, SAIL Earnings In Focus
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as Bank of Baroda, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Cards, NTPC, REC, SAIL and 70+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 24, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several majors such as Bank of Baroda, Tata Consumer Products, SBI Cards, NTPC, REC, SAIL and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 80+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Friday. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Friday, July 24, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: ZF Commercial Net Profit Rises 54.2%
ZF Commercial Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 54.2% at Rs 18.5 crore vs Rs 12 crore
- Revenue up 5.3% at Rs 138 crore vs Rs 131 crore
- EBITDA down 26.1% at Rs 12.2 crore vs Rs 16.5 crore
- EBITDA margin at 8.9% vs 12.6% YoY
Q1 Results Live: Rajratan Global Wire Net Profit Rises 70.4%
Rajratan Global Wire Q1 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit up 70.4% at Rs 23 crore vs Rs 13.5 crore
- Revenue up 29.2% at Rs 318 crore vs Rs 247 crore
- EBITDA up 36.2% at Rs 41.8 crore vs Rs 30.7 crore
- EBITDA margin at 13.1% vs 12.5% YoY
Infosys Q1 Results — 10 Things Investors Should Know
Infosys' June quarter was largely in line with expectations, but the details told a more nuanced story. While revenue growth remained resilient and large deal wins strengthened, the company trimmed the upper end of its FY27 growth guidance, highlighted persistent macro uncertainty and, for the first time, disclosed the contribution of artificial intelligence (AI) to its business.
The board also announced the appointment of a CEO-designate, setting the stage for the company's next leadership transition. The company reported revenue of Rs 48,211 crore, EBIT of Rs 10,163 crore and net profit of Rs 7,769 crore for the June quarter.
Here are the 10 biggest takeaways from Infosys' June-quarter earnings.
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q1FY27 earnings liveblog. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through the all the earnings scheduled for today.
Companies scheduled to announce their earnings on July 24 include: NTPC, Tata Consumer Products, Bank of Baroda, REC, SAIL, Hindustan Zinc, SBI Life, SBI Cards, Dr Lal PathLabs, Laurus Labs, CG Power, CONCOR, Shriram Finance, Ad-Manum Finance, Arihant Capital Markets, Bank of India, Bits, CreditAccess Grameen, DCB Bank, Geetanjali Credit and Capital, The New India Assurance Company, Share India Securities, SI Capital & Financial Services, ACC, Apar Industries, Automotive Stampings and Assemblies, Grindwell Norton, Jindal Steel, Kross, LMW, Rajratan Global Wire, Ramkrishna Forgings, Ratnaveer Precision Engineering, Rolcon Engineering Company, Wendt (India), WPIL, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, ZF Steering Gear India, Acutaas Chemicals, Astonea Labs, Atul, GP Petroleums, Insilco, Mangalam Worldwide, Neogen Chemicals, Rama Phosphates, TANFAC Industries, Orissa Minerals Development Company, RattanIndia Power, Sterlite Technologies, Welspun Corp, Family Care Hospitals, Onesource Specialty Pharma, Associated Alcohols & Breweries, Greenply Industries, Lykis, Ponni Sugars (Erode), Poona Dal & Oil Industries, Sapphire Foods India, V-Mart Retail, Ganesh Housing, Lodha Developers, Alldigi Tech, Cyber Media India, KFin Technologies, Moschip Technologies, Adon Agro Commodities, Consecutive Commodities, Bhilwara Spinners, Gangotri Textiles, Dalmia Bharat, Restile Ceramics, Shree Digvijay Cement Company, Jindal Hotels, Satchmo Holdings, Omax Autos, Antariksh Industries, Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India), Fabtech Technologies, Iykot Hitech Toolroom, Pan India Corporation, Radix Industries (India), RJ Shah & Company, Smiths & Founders (India), and Vivanta Industries.
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