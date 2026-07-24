Infosys Q1 Results: AI Momentum, Large Deals, Guidance Cut And More — 10 Things Investors Should Know

Infosys' June quarter was largely in line with expectations, but the details told a more nuanced story. While revenue growth remained resilient and large deal wins strengthened, the company trimmed the upper end of its FY27 growth guidance, highlighted persistent macro uncertainty and, for the first time, disclosed the contribution of artificial intelligence (AI) to its business.

The board also announced the appointment of a CEO-designate, setting the stage for the company's next leadership transition. The company reported revenue of Rs 48,211 crore, EBIT of Rs 10,163 crore and net profit of Rs 7,769 crore for the June quarter.

Here are the 10 biggest takeaways from Infosys' June-quarter earnings.

1. Revenue Growth Stayed Resilient

Infosys reported 3.9% sequential revenue growth to Rs 48,211 crore, while EBIT rose 4.3% to Rs 10,163 crore. EBIT margin expanded marginally to 21.1%, though net profit declined 8.6% sequentially to Rs 7,769 crore, largely due to a high base in the previous quarter.

2. Guidance Became Slightly More Cautious

The company retained the lower end of its FY27 constant currency revenue growth guidance at 1.5%, but reduced the upper end to 3% from 3.5%.

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3. AI Has Become A Meaningful Business

For the first time, Infosys disclosed that AI contributed 8.2% of quarterly revenue, making it the third large-cap Indian IT company after TCS and HCLTech to quantify AI-related revenue.

The company said AI work has been growing at double-digit rates over the past several quarters, underlining that enterprise AI adoption is translating into commercial opportunities. The company also reported AI contributing 8.2% of revenue in its quarterly fact sheet.

4. Large Deal Wins Remained Strong

Infosys signed $3.6 billion worth of large deals during the quarter, up from $3.2 billion in the previous quarter, with 61% classified as net new business.

5. Ashiss Kumar Dash Named CEO-designate

The board appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO-designate, with the leadership transition scheduled for April 1, 2027, after the completion of Salil Parekh's second term.

Dash, a 31-year Infosys veteran, currently leads the Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability businesses.

6. Management Backed An Internal Successor

Chairman Nandan Nilekani said Dash has worked across delivery, sales and account management, while CEO Salil Parekh described him as a leader with deep client relationships and broad operational experience.

The company said an internal succession would ensure continuity as Infosys enters its next phase of AI-led transformation.

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7. AI Demand Continues To Accelerate

Management said enterprise AI spending continues to strengthen, with clients becoming more efficient at optimising token costs, making AI deployments increasingly economical. The company expects AI-related opportunities to continue expanding across industries.

8. Macro Uncertainty Hasn't Disappeared

Despite healthy deal activity, Infosys said clients remain cautious. Tariff-related uncertainty is leading customers to tightly control technology budgets, while demand weakness remains visible in the communications and retail verticals.

The company also noted that European business faced a larger-than-expected headwind during the quarter.

9. Financial Services Remains The Bright Spot

Management expects financial services to grow faster than the company's overall average, supported by steady technology spending from banks and financial institutions. In contrast, retail and communications are expected to remain relatively soft in the near term.

10. AI, Not Guidance, May Be The Bigger Story

Although investors focused on the trimmed guidance, the quarter underscored a broader shift in Infosys' business. AI is now contributing a measurable share of revenue, large deal wins remain healthy and the company is positioning itself for a long-term leadership transition.

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