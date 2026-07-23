2.1x Revenue Surge, 95% Stock Gain: Key Infosys Stats Under Salil Parekh Years

Outgoing CEO Salil Parekh leaves Infosys after overseeing a period of strong growth that saw the IT major more than double its revenue and deliver a 95% gain in its stock price during his tenure, according to a statement by the company.

Parekh will step down on April 1, 2027, after completing his second five-year term. He will continue to lead the company until March 31, 2027, working closely with CEO-designate Ashiss Kumar Dash to ensure a seamless leadership transition.

Parekh, who took charge as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director on January 2, 2018, will step down on March 31, 2027. During his leadership, Infosys' revenue grew 2.1x from Rs 82,675 crore in FY19 to Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY26. The company's market performance was equally notable, with the stock rallying as much as 256% during the period before settling at an overall gain of 95% till date.

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The Bengaluru-based IT major also doubled its annual revenue in dollar terms, growing from around $10 billion to $20 billion under Parekh's leadership.

His tenure was marked by Infosys' strategic push into cloud computing, digital transformation and artificial intelligence. According to the company, AI programmes have now been deployed across 90% of its top 200 clients, while its large-deal business continued to expand, with FY26 large-deal total contract value (TCV) reaching $14.9 billion.

Infosys Chairman Nandan M. Nilekani credited the incoming leadership's deep institutional experience, saying Ashiss Kumar Dash has "worked in every part of Infosys, delivery, sales and account management."

Parekh also praised his successor, saying Dash "has had an amazing portfolio, in terms of clients and people worked with."

Infosys has appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate. A 31-year Infosys veteran, Dash currently heads Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability. He will assume the roles of Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from April 1, 2027, succeeding Parekh.

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"Technology is entering a new era, with AI fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate and create value. Infosys begins this next phase from a position of enormous strength, with a clearly articulated AI strategy, exceptional talent, deep client relationships, and values that have earned the trust of customers globally," Dash said in a prepared statement.

"My commitment is to build on those strengths while accelerating innovation, expanding our capabilities and helping our clients succeed in an increasingly AI-driven world," he added.

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