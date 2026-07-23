Next Infosys CEO: Ashiss Kumar Dash To Lead IT Giant Amid Macro Headwinds

Infosys Ltd. on Thursday named company veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as its next chief executive officer, setting the stage for a planned leadership transition at a time when the IT services industry is navigating muted discretionary spending, evolving client priorities and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence.

The board approved the appointment of Dash as CEO-designate until March 31, 2027. Subject to statutory approvals, he will take over as CEO and Managing Director from April 1, 2027, for a five-year term ending March 31, 2032, the company said in an exchange filing.

Dash will succeed Salil Parekh, who will step down on April 1, 2027, after completing his second five-year term. Parekh will continue to lead the company until March 31, 2027, and work closely with Dash to ensure a smooth transition.

"The Board approved its intention to appoint Ashiss Kumar Dash as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company with effect from April 1, 2027, upon fulfilment of all statutory requirements," Infosys said.

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An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Dash currently serves as Executive Vice President and Global Head of Services, Utilities, Resources, Energy and Enterprise Sustainability at Infosys. During his nearly three decades with the company, he has held leadership roles across customer-facing businesses, delivery and global operations in multiple geographies.

The succession announcement comes as India's second-largest IT services exporter prepares for its next phase of growth amid an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop and increasing enterprise investments in AI-led transformation.

"Technology is entering a new era, with AI fundamentally reshaping how businesses operate and create value. Infosys begins this next phase from a position of enormous strength, with a clearly articulated AI strategy, exceptional talent, deep client relationships, and values that have earned the trust of customers globally," Dash said in a prepared statement.

"My commitment is to build on those strengths while accelerating innovation, expanding our capabilities and helping our clients succeed in an increasingly AI-driven world," he added.

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Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the board viewed Dash as the right leader to balance transformation with continuity."The Board is delighted to appoint Dash as CEO-designate. Our industry is entering a period of considerable change. The Board was clear that our next CEO needed to combine the ability to drive bold transformation with the judgment to preserve the values and customer trust that have always distinguished Infosys. It gives me great pleasure that we have an internal leader as our next CEO," Nilekani said.

Parekh, who joined Infosys in January 2018, became the company's longest-serving non-founder CEO. During his tenure, Infosys strengthened its digital capabilities, expanded large client relationships and positioned itself to capitalise on the early wave of enterprise AI adoption.

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