Meesho Q1 Results: Net Loss Halves As Revenue Jumps 48%; Grocery Arm to Get Cash Infusion

E-commerce company Meesho Ltd.'s net loss for the first quarter of FY27 halved year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 132.8 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 289.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue climbed 48.3% to Rs 3,713 crore from Rs 2,504 crore.

Loss in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation narrowed to Rs 224.7 crore from a loss of Rs 264.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. Further, the e-comm platform has announced an investment of Rs 75 crore in its arm Meesho Groceries.

Meesho's Net Merchandise Value (NMV) grew 34% year-on-year to Rs 11,614 crore during the June quarter, while marketplace revenue rose 48% to Rs 3,707 crore. The company said contribution margin expanded 54 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 4.6% of NMV, while marketplace adjusted Ebitda improved to -1.2% of NMV.

The e-commerce platform's annual transacting users increased 29% year-on-year to 274 million, while purchase frequency improved to 10.3 transactions per user annually. Placed orders also rose 29% year-on-year to 725 million.

Meesho's last 12-month free cash flow improved to a negative Rs 537 crore from negative Rs 633 crore in the previous quarter. The company also said prepaid orders accounted for around 37% of shipped orders during the quarter.

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Meesho Q1 FY27 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net loss narrowed to Rs 132.8 crore from a loss of Rs 289.3 crore

Revenue up 48.3% to Rs 3,713 crore from Rs 2,504 crore

Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 224.7 crore from a loss of Rs 264.4 crore

Meesho Share Price

Meesho's stock closed 0.48% lower at Rs 188.95 apiece on the NSE ahead of the earnings announcement. This compared to a 0.53% decline in the benchmark Nifty index. The share price has risen nearly 5% year-to-date.

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