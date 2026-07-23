Infosys Salary Hike: IT Major To Rollout Appraisals Starting October; Senior Staff May Wait Till January

Infosys Ltd. will begin rolling out annual salary hikes from October, with the majority of employees set to receive compensation increases then, while senior employees will have to wait until January, the company's management said during its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday.

"Most of the employees" will receive salary increases in October, Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said during the post-results interaction. Senior employees will get their compensation revisions in January, he added.

The Bengaluru-based IT major said the compensation revision exercise will be implemented in two phases, October and January.

ALSO READ: Infosys Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 8.6% But Meets Expectations; Revenue Forecast Trimmed

The update comes alongside Infosys' first-quarter earnings, where the company retained its operating margin guidance of 20%-22% for FY27 while revising its constant currency revenue growth guidance to 1.5%-3%.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh said the macroeconomic environment continues to remain uncertain, though the company's artificial intelligence business is witnessing strong momentum.

"AI services revenue was at 8.2% of overall revenue in the first quarter," Parekh said, adding that AI-related revenue has been growing at a double-digit sequential pace. He also noted that clients are increasingly optimising token costs, which has become a critical focus area.

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