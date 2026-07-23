DA Hike Update: West Bengal Targets Salary, Allowance Revision Within This Fiscal

The West Bengal government is aiming to implement the 7th State Pay Commission (CPC) within the current financial year, with plans to gradually increase dearness allowance (DA), reduce the gap with central government employees and clear pending arrears.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the move while addressing an event on July 21. He stated the terms of reference (ToR) for the 7th CPC have been prepared and the commission will be formally constituted once they are finalised. Adhikari added that the government intends to roll out the 7th CPC during the ongoing financial year.

DA Gap To Be Reduced

The chief minister said Bengal was committed to narrowing the DA gap with the Centre but would do so gradually rather than through an abrupt increase.

"We will gradually bridge the gap between the Centre and the state in DA. Some of you may have expected that we would announce a 42% DA in one go. There were also reports on social media that we would announce a 10 per cent hike. We did neither. We calculated it carefully and will bridge the difference gradually," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Last month, the Bengal government raised the dearness allowance by 20%, taking it to 38% of basic pay in its first Budget after assuming office.

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Assurance On Pending Arrears

Adhikari also assured state government employees that pending dues would be cleared in due course. Employee organisations in West Bengal have long been demanding payment of DA arrears and the constitution of a new pay commission.

The BJP-led government approved the formation of the 7th State Pay Commission in May after assuming power in West Bengal. On July 22, the state formally constituted the four-member panel under former Union Economic Affairs Secretary Atanu Chakraborty, which has been asked to submit its recommendations within six months. The commission will recommend the revisions related to pay structure, dearness allowance, promotion policies, pensions and retirement benefits.

Why The Move Matters

The announcement is significant because West Bengal employees are still governed by the 5th and 6th Pay Commissions, while central government employees receive salaries under the 7th CPC. With the 8th Central Pay Commission now underway, the state government says it intends to gradually reduce the pay and DA gap between its employees and their central counterparts.

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