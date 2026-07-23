Allied Blenders Q1 Results: Profit Falls 13% As Margins Contract; Revenue Sees Modest Uptick

Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd. reported a lower consolidated net profit for the first quarter, while revenue and operating profit registered modest growth, as a slight contraction in margins weighed on overall earnings.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 49.2 crore for the quarter, down 13% from Rs 56.6 crore reported in the corresponding period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Revenue from operations rose 6% year-on-year to Rs 979 crore, compared with Rs 923 crore in the year-ago quarter, supported by steady demand across its portfolio.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 3.5% to Rs 115.5 crore, up from Rs 111.6 crore a year earlier. However, operating profitability remained under pressure, with the EBITDA margin narrowing to 11.8% from 12.1% in the same quarter last year.

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The softer margin performance suggests that higher input costs, changes in product mix or increased operating expenses weighed on profitability despite the rise in sales. The decline in net profit also indicates that gains in revenue were not sufficient to offset pressure on earnings during the quarter.

The earnings come at a time when investors are closely tracking demand trends in the alcoholic beverages industry, premiumisation, pricing actions and raw material costs, all of which remain key drivers of profitability.

Market participants will now focus on the company's management commentary for cues on volume growth, margin recovery, premium portfolio performance and the demand outlook for the remainder of the financial year, as these factors are expected to shape earnings momentum in the coming quarters.

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