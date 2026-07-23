Q1 Results Live Updates: Infosys, Indigo, Cipla, IEX, PVR Inox Earnings In Focus On July 23
Track Q1 FY27 earnings live as Infosys, Indigo, Cipla, IEX, PVR Inox, Mphasis, Vishal Mega Mart and 60+ firms announce June quarter results, guidance and key updates.
Q1 Results Today Live Updates: Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of Q1 earnings on July 23, 2026! Stay tuned to our live blog as we bring you all major updates on April-June quarter earnings for the current fiscal (Q1FY27) and company announcements throughout the day. Several majors such as Infosys, Indigo, Cipla, IEX, PVR Inox and others are in focus today as the companies will reveal their Q1 scorecards.
At least 60+ companies are scheduled to report their earnings on Tuesday. Following the results, companies will hold earnings calls with investors and analysts to discuss their performance and future plans. Watch this space for all the action from India Inc earnings reports.
Stay tuned to NDTV Profit for all back-to-back live updates of Q1 Results and company announcements on Thursday, July 23, 2026.
Q1 Results Live: What To Expect?
Infosys is expected to report 8.6% decline in profit in the June quarter at Rs 7,774 crore in comparison to Rs 8,501 crore posted in the last quarter. Revenue rises 3.9% to Rs 48,222 crore, and an EBIT of Rs 10,124 crore, according to the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Margin is expected to be at 20.99%.
Cipla is expected to post a standalone revenue at Rs 7,130.86 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 1,269 crore, implying a margin of 17.8%. The net profit is estimated to be at Rs 840.38 crore.
Analysts expect IndiGo's consolidated revenue to rise 19% year-on-year to Rs 24,386 crore from Rs 20,496 crore, supported by higher ticket prices and marginal growth in passenger traffic. However, net profit is estimated to decline 50% to Rs 1,084 crore from Rs 2,176 crore a year earlier.
Q1 Results Live: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q1FY27 earnings liveblog. I'm Yukta, and I'll take you through the all the earnings scheduled for today.
Top firms announcing Q1FY27 earnings today include Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), Cipla, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), PVR Inox, Mphasis, Coromandel International, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Go Digit General Insurance, Vishal Mega Mart, 3i Infotech, Aar Shyam India Investment Company, Allied Blenders and Distillers, Alna Trading & Exports, Banaras Beads, Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers, Capital Small Finance Bank, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Citi Port Financial Services, Control Print, CyberTech Systems and Software, Cyient, Dachepalli Publishers, Fineotex Chemical, Fervent Synergies, Fractal Analytics, Grovy India, GRP, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Hindustan Composites, HOMRE, Indiabulls, IEC Education, International Gemological Institute, IIFL Capital Services, Jamshri Realty, Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure, Kellton Tech Solutions, Kuber Udyog, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Malu Paper Mills, MBL Infrastructure, Meesho, Mihika Industries, NIIT Learning Systems, Novartis India, Orient Cement, Prime Securities, Ramco Systems, Rich Universe Network, Route Mobile, Shemaroo Entertainment, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Seshaasai Technologies, Sungold Capital, Suraj, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Thyrocare Technologies, Typhoon Holdings, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Indosolar.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.