Mumbai-Sion-Mulund National Highway Blocked By VBA Members Amid Heavy Rains Over Delhi Police Action On Student

Workers of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Kurla unit blocked the Mumbai–Sion–Mulund National Highway on Thursday as part of the party's statewide Maharashtra Bandh. Several party workers, including Swapnil Javalgekar, Swapnil Waghmare, Sandhya Pagare, Anil Mhaske and Malti Wagh, participated in the protest.

Police personnel later intervened and removed protesters who attempted to block the Eastern Express Highway. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Mumbai State President Chetan Ahire was taken into police custody during the agitation.

The VBA called for the Maharashtra Bandh to protest what it described as an "inhuman lathi charge" on students who were holding a peaceful demonstration in Delhi. The shutdown received support in several parts of Mumbai. In Bhandup, Mumbai Regional President of the Vanchit Bahujan Mahila Aghadi Snehal Sohni and other activists visited different localities to assess the response to the bandh. Several shopkeepers supported the protest by keeping their establishments closed.

The vegetable market at Vashinaka in Chembur remained completely shut, while residents and traders in Byculla and Mazgaon also reportedly observed the bandh.

The VBA alleged that police had served notices on several party leaders and workers ahead of the protest. The party further claimed that some office-bearers had been placed under virtual house arrest, with police personnel deployed outside their residences to prevent them from participating in the agitation.

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The bandh was expected to have a greater impact in VBA strongholds such as Chembur, Ghatkopar and Dharavi. Parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Akola and Nagpur were also expected to be affected.

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar was scheduled to address the media at his residence, Rajgruha, in Dadar regarding the bandh and the police action against party workers.

Although several opposition parties reportedly extended verbal support to the protest, they did not commit to participating at the ground level.

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