SBI PO Admit Card 2026 Released: Download Prelims Hall Ticket, Check Shift Timings

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued the SBI Probationary Officer (PO) admit card 2026 for the preliminary examination. Registered candidates can now download their prelims call letters from the official SBI website, sbi.bank.in, by logging in with their login credentials. The download window will remain functional until August 2, 2026.

The SBI PO Prelims Admit Card 2026 is a mandatory document for appearing in the preliminary examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 1 and August 2, 2026, for the recruitment drive to fill 1,500 probationary officer vacancies.

SBI PO 2026 Admit Card: Direct Link

The direct link to access the SBI PO 2026 Admit Card has been provided here -> Direct Link

How To Download SBI PO 2026 Admit Card?

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website - sbi.bank.in.

Step 2: Click on the Careers section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select Join SBI, then click on Current Openings.

Step 4: Open the Recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) 2026-27 notification.

Step 5: Click on the Prelims Call Letter download link.

Step 6: Enter your Registration Number and Password/Date of Birth.

Step 7: Submit the details to access the admit card.

Step 8: Download and take a printout for the exam day.

SBI PO 2026 Admit Card: Important Details

Candidate's name

Roll number

Registration number

Exam date

Shift timing

Reporting time

Exam centre

Photograph and signature

Important instructions

SBI PO 2026 Admit Card: Shift Timings

Shift Timings Shift 1 9 am-10 am Shift 2 11:30 am-12:30 am Shift 3 2 pm-3 pm Shift 4 4:30 pm-5:30 pm

SBI PO 2026 Admit card: Selection process

The SBI PO 2026 selection process will take place in three stages including the initial assessment, the primary examination, and the group exercise and interview. Candidates are advised to contact the SBI recruitment authorities immediately if they notice any errors on their admit card so those issues can be corrected before the test. Only candidates who clear the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the main exam, which makes the first stage especially important in the overall recruitment process.

SBI PO 2026 Admit card: Exam Day Instructions

Candidates have been advised to reach the examination centre before the reporting time and carry a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID. They should verify the examination centre location in advance, avoid carrying prohibited items, follow instructions issued by invigilators and occupy only the allotted seat.

Candidates have been advised to download their call letters well in advance and carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card, including their personal information, examination date, reporting time, venue and other important instructions. Any discrepancy found in the call letter should be brought to the attention of the concerned authorities before the examination.

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