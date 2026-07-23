'Some Issues Belong To All Of Us', Abhinav Bindra Speaks On Ongoing NEET Protests

Olympic gold medalist Abhinva Bindra has spoken out on the ongoing nation-wide protests demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The 43-year-old has called for a collective effort to strengthen India's education system, saying that education is an issue that transcends political differences and is fundamental to the country's future

In a post on X, the former shooter clarified that he does not consider himself a political person but believes certain issues deserve universal support.

"I have never considered myself a political person. But I do believe that some issues belong to all of us, regardless of where we stand. Education is one of them," Bindra wrote.

Bindra, who is the first Indian to win an individual gold at the Olympics, stressed that a nation's progress should not be measured solely by its economic growth or achievements, but also by the opportunities it provides to its younger generation.

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"The measure of a nation is found not only in its economy or its achievements, but in the opportunities it creates for its young people," he said.

He has further highlighted the importance of an education system that inspires confidence, rewards merit and encourages curiosity, describing it as one of a country's greatest strengths. Bindra concluded by urging people to come together to continuously improve India's education system so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for future generations.

"I hope we can all unite and work together to continually strengthen our education system, so that it remains a source of opportunity, innovation and hope for generations to come," he added.

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Bindra's statements comes after the protest which was first started by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in multiple examinations. has now spread to different parts of the country.

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