NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: Meet The 7 Nominees For IPO Of The Year

NDTV Profit has unveiled the nominees for the Business Leadership Awards 2026, recognising leaders and organisations driving excellence across business, finance, technology, governance and sustainability.

Among the 12 award categories, the IPO of the Year award recognises companies that have delivered landmark public market debuts, evaluated on four key parameters, including offer size, retail subscription, non-retail subscription and annualised return since listing (up to March 31, 2026). These parameters carry weightages of 20%, 10%, 20% and 50%, respectively.

The seven nominees for the IPO of the Year award include Meesho, Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, LG Electronics India, Lenskart Solutions, HDB Financial Services, and Tata Capital.

Here's A Look At The Nominees:

Meesho: The e-commerce platform's Rs 5,421.2 crore IPO saw retail subscription of 19.12% and non-retail subscription of 49.95%. Since listing, the stock has delivered an annualised return of 275% till March 31, 2026.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww): The investment platform raised Rs 6,632 crore through its IPO. The issue received retail subscription of 9.17% and non-retail subscription of 9.41%, while the stock generated an annualised return of 345% since listing till March 31, 2026.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company: The Rs 10,602.65 crore IPO recorded retail subscription of 2.42% and non-retail subscription of 50.39%. The stock has delivered an annualised return of 144% since listing till March 31, 2026.

LG Electronics India: The company's Rs 11,604.7 crore issue was subscribed 3.39% by retail investors and 67.21% by non-retail investors. It has posted an annualised return of 63.25% since listing till March 31, 2026.

Lenskart Solutions: The eyewear retailer's Rs 7,278 crore IPO received retail subscription of 7.48% and non-retail subscription of 16.74%. The stock has delivered an annualised return of 49% since listing till March 31, 2026.

HDB Financial Services: One of the largest IPOs among the nominees at Rs 12,500 crore, the issue saw retail subscription of 1.43% and non-retail subscription of 24.07%. The stock has posted an annualised return of -6.3% since listing till March 31, 2026.

Tata Capital: The company's Rs 15,511.87 crore IPO received retail subscription of 1.06% and non-retail subscription of 1.98%. Its annualised return since listing stood at -2.25% as of March 31, 2026 till March 31, 2026.

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