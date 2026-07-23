Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: Nifty Slumps Below 23,900; Sensex Falls Over 400 Points; Dr. Reddy's, HPCL Fall Up To 5% After Q1 Results

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Indian equity benchmarks extended declines as surging oil prices weighed on investors sentiments. The NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.5% to 23,876.20. The BSE Sensex fell as much as 0.5% or 410 points to 76,344.67.

Crude prices moved higher after renewed hostilities in the Middle East heightened concerns about potential supply disruptions. Brent crude for September delivery climbed 2% to $95.99 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate advanced about 1.7% to $88.27 a barrel.

The gains followed reports that a commercial tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile roughly 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the incident sparked a fire on board, though there were no reports of injuries.

The resurgence in oil prices has prompted investors to reassess the inflation outlook. A sustained rise in crude could make it more difficult for the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy, even as markets await more corporate earnings to gauge the strength of business demand.

Elsewhere, Asian stock markets traded higher on Thursday as investors looked past rising geopolitical tensions to focus on the upcoming corporate earnings season, although higher crude prices continued to temper risk appetite. South Korea's Kospi rose 3.47%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.22% and Australia's ASX 200 advanced 1.06%. China's Shanghai Composite edged 0.01% lower.