Stock Market Crash News Today Live Updates: Nifty Slumps Below 23,900; Sensex Falls Over 400 Points; Dr. Reddy's, HPCL Fall Up To 5% After Q1 Results
Nifty Pharma fell 0.8%, while Nifty Realty declined 0.7%. Nifty IT, Private Bank and Oil & Gas also traded lower.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets.
Indian equity benchmarks extended declines as surging oil prices weighed on investors sentiments. The NSE Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.5% to 23,876.20. The BSE Sensex fell as much as 0.5% or 410 points to 76,344.67.
Crude prices moved higher after renewed hostilities in the Middle East heightened concerns about potential supply disruptions. Brent crude for September delivery climbed 2% to $95.99 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate advanced about 1.7% to $88.27 a barrel.
The gains followed reports that a commercial tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile roughly 70 nautical miles southwest of Al Shuqaiq. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said the incident sparked a fire on board, though there were no reports of injuries.
The resurgence in oil prices has prompted investors to reassess the inflation outlook. A sustained rise in crude could make it more difficult for the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy, even as markets await more corporate earnings to gauge the strength of business demand.
Elsewhere, Asian stock markets traded higher on Thursday as investors looked past rising geopolitical tensions to focus on the upcoming corporate earnings season, although higher crude prices continued to temper risk appetite. South Korea's Kospi rose 3.47%, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.22% and Australia's ASX 200 advanced 1.06%. China's Shanghai Composite edged 0.01% lower.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Pharma, Realty Lead Sectoral Declines
- Nifty Pharma fell 0.8%, while Nifty Realty declined 0.7%. Nifty IT, Private Bank and Oil & Gas also traded lower.
- Nifty Auto gained 0.29%, followed by Nifty Metal at 0.18% and Nifty Media at 0.11%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex Fall 0.5% In Early Trade
- The Nifty 50 fell as much as 0.5% to 23,876.20.
- The Sensex declined as much as 410 points, or 0.5%, to 76,344.67.
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex Indicate Lower Opening
- Nifty 50 was down 0.38%, or 91.45 points, at 23,904.80 in pre-market trade.
- The Sensex declined 0.31%, or 236.19 points, to 76,518.86.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Strengthens 12 Paise Against US Dollar At Open
The rupee appreciated by as much as 12 paise to 96.45 against the US dollar in early trade.
Stock Market Live: Macquarie Retains Underperform On United Spirits
- Macquarie maintained ‘Underperform’ with a target price of Rs 1,350. Q1 Ebitda marginally missed estimates due to higher advertising spending, while growth in the prestige segment remained healthy.
- Gross margin remained healthy despite moderate employee cost inflation. Management expects growth to strengthen during the rest of the year.
Stock Market Live: Citi, Jefferies Retain Buy Ratings On Sona BLW
- Citi and Jefferies maintained ‘Buy’ ratings on Sona BLW Precision Forgings, with target prices of Rs 700.
- Both brokerages said the company’s joint ventures with DENSO expand its opportunities in electric vehicle powertrains and strengthen its presence in India’s four-wheeler EV market.
Stock Market Live: US Forces Strike Iranian Military Targets For 12th Consecutive Night
- US Central Command said its forces struck Iranian missile and drone storage facilities, maritime capabilities, coastal surveillance sites and air defence assets.
- CENTCOM said it has redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled one vessel this month as part of its blockade against Iran. More than 50,000 US service members are operating across the Middle East.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Raise Target Prices On Nestle India
- Jefferies retained ‘Hold’ and raised its target price to Rs 1,425 from Rs 1,325, citing growth across products and sales channels. It expects growth to moderate from the second half of FY27.
- Macquarie maintained ‘Neutral’ and increased its target to Rs 1,575 from Rs 1,400 after sales and gross margin exceeded estimates. It expects margins to remain supported by infant nutrition sales and lower input cost inflation.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Retain Ratings On IndusInd Bank After Results
- Jefferies maintained ‘Buy’ and raised its target price to Rs 1,250 from Rs 1,100, citing improvement in growth, asset quality, operating expenses and credit costs.
- Macquarie retained ‘Underperform’ with a target of Rs 625. It noted improving asset quality but expects margins to remain under pressure and sees the return on assets target as challenging.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Retain Ratings On HPCL After Q1 Results
- Jefferies maintained ‘Underperform’ and raised its target price to Rs 345 from Rs 275. It expects HPCL to report a net loss in FY27 as spot marketing margins turn negative.
- Macquarie retained ‘Outperform’ with a target of Rs 490. It expects Q1FY27 to mark a trough but sees near-term earnings volatility.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Retain Ratings On Eternal After Q1 Results
- Citi retained ‘Buy’ and raised its target price to Rs 385 from Rs 360. Jefferies maintained ‘Buy’ and increased its target to Rs 415 from Rs 400, citing food delivery profitability and Blinkit’s approach to discounting.
- Morgan Stanley retained ‘Overweight’ and raised its target to Rs 373 from Rs 347. Macquarie maintained ‘Underperform’ with a target of Rs 190, citing concerns over quick-commerce economics and valuations.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Flag Margin Risks For Dr Reddy’s After Q1 Miss
- BofA retained ‘Buy’ but cut its target price to Rs 1,480 from Rs 1,500, while Morgan Stanley maintained ‘Equal-weight’ and reduced its target to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,215.
- Citi retained ‘Sell’ and lowered its target to Rs 1,040 from Rs 1,070. Jefferies maintained ‘Underperform’ with a target of Rs 1,040. Brokerages cited weak US sales, the Semaglutide supply disruption, higher costs and delays in product launches and approvals.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Retain Ratings On BPCL After Q1 Results
- Citi retained its ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 350, citing BPCL’s Q1 operational performance and maintaining it as its preferred oil marketing company.
- Macquarie maintained ‘Outperform’ with a target of Rs 370, while Jefferies retained ‘Underperform’ and raised its target to Rs 345 from Rs 275. Jefferies expects BPCL to report a net loss in FY27 as higher crude prices weigh on marketing margins.
Stock Market Live: Mrs Bectors Food, eClerx And IKIO Enter Short-Term ASM Framework
- Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, eClerx Services and IKIO Technologies have been shortlisted under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measure framework.
- C.E. Info Systems will be excluded from the ASM framework.
Stock Market Live: ITC, Hindalco And Dr Reddy’s Among Companies Holding AGMs
- ITC, Hindalco Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Mphasis, Coromandel International, Oracle Financial Services Software and Canara Robeco are among the companies scheduled to hold annual general meetings.
- Ador Welding, Craftsman Automation, Harsha Engineers International, Heritage Foods, Bharat Bijlee, Cera Sanitaryware, RPG Life Sciences and Windlas Biotech are also set to hold their AGMs.
Stock Market Live: Infosys, Cipla, IndiGo And IEX Among Companies Set To Report Earnings
Infosys, Cipla, InterGlobe Aviation, Chennai Petroleum, Coromandel International, Cyient, Indian Energy Exchange, Mphasis, PVR INOX, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Vishal Mega Mart are among the companies scheduled to announce earnings.
Fineotex Chemical, Fractal Analytics, Go Digit General Insurance, International Gemological Institute, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meesho, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, NIIT Learning Systems, Novartis India, Orient Cement, Route Mobile, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Thyrocare Technologies, Allied Blenders and Distillers and Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals are also due to report results.
Stock Market Live: Cyient DLM, Huhtamaki India And Sri Lotus Developers See Bulk Deals
- BEPL: Junomoneta Finsol Pvt. Ltd. sold 7,197 shares at Rs 121.47/share.
- Bluestone Jewellery: Elixir Wealth Management Pvt. Ltd. sold 1,000 shares at Rs 790.92/share. Junomoneta Finsol Pvt. Ltd. sold 1,918 shares at Rs 799.48/share. QE Securities LLP bought 4,073 shares at Rs 796.93/share.
- Cyient DLM: HRTI Pvt. Ltd. bought 1.33 lakh shares at Rs 692.05/share. Junomoneta Finsol Pvt. Ltd. bought 1,027 shares at Rs 697.04/share. QE Securities LLP bought 15,271 shares at Rs 694.46/share.
- Huhtamaki India: Digvijay Finlease Ltd. bought 6.50 lakh shares at Rs 294.89/share. Seetha Kumari sold 3.79 lakh shares at Rs 285.43/share.
- Jindal Worldwide: Junomoneta Finsol Pvt. Ltd. bought 77,707 shares at Rs 37.36/share.
- Sri Lotus Developers & Realty: Mansukh Securities & Finance Ltd. bought 2.88 lakh shares at Rs 160.08/share.
- Stallion India Fluorochemicals: Junomoneta Finsol Pvt. Ltd. bought 5,145 shares at Rs 246.08/share. QE Securities LLP sold 22,544 shares at Rs 245.80/share.
Stock Market Live: Stocks In Focus Today
- Rubicon Research: Acquired its first manufacturing facility in the US, located in New Jersey, for $2.9 million on July 21.
- Kajaria Ceramics: Extinguished 21.5 lakh equity shares following the completion of its buyback.
- IDBI Bank: Appointed Abhijit Chakravorty and Ketan Vikamsey as independent directors for two-year terms.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: Appointed Dr. Sridevi Khambhampaty as Global Head of Biologics, Senior Management Personnel and a member of the Management Council with effect from July 22.
- TVS Motor Company: Launched the TVS Raider motorcycle in Egypt, expanding its presence in North Africa.
- Inox Green Energy Services: Board approved fundraising of up to Rs 600 crore.
- Siyaram Silk Mills: NCLT approved the company's bonus preference share scheme on July 21.
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Signed definitive agreements with DENSO to establish two joint ventures in India for EV and hybrid powertrain systems.
- Jeena Sikho Lifecare: Plans to set up a 60-plus bed hospital in Kalyani, West Bengal, by October 2026 with an investment of about Rs 1.30 crore.
- Swan Defence and Heavy Industries: ICRA assigned a BBB (Stable) rating to the company's Rs 2,650 crore credit facilities.
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Completed the acquisition of the remaining 12.05% stake in Gennova Biopharmaceuticals for Rs 231.87 crore, making Gennova a wholly owned subsidiary.
- Sumeet Industries: Board approved the allotment of 16.84 crore equity shares under its rights issue at Rs 11.86/share. The allotment increased the company's paid-up equity share capital to Rs 138.95 crore.
- Oracle Financial Services Software: Appointed Avadhut Ketkar as Managing Director & CEO for a three-year term effective July 24. The board also appointed Manish Bhandari as Chief Financial Officer. Makarand Padalkar stepped down as Managing Director & CEO.
- Geojit Financial Services: Appointed Jones George as Managing Director for a five-year term effective October 1. C.J. George will become Executive Chairman from the same date.
- Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): Appointed Shyam Chandrabhan Agrawal as an Independent Director for a five-year term.
- HCL Technologies: TIM Brasil selected HCLTech to enable South America's first cross-platform eSIM transfer capability using the company's Device Entitlement Gateway platform.
- Saatvik Green Energy: Material subsidiary Saatvik Solar Industries secured a domestic order worth Rs 138 crore for the supply of solar PV modules. Execution is scheduled by December 2026.
- Azad Engineering: Delivered its first indigenous expendable turbojet engine to DRDO and the Ministry of Defence.
- Sun TV Network: SunRisers Leeds approved the allotment of 99,999 bonus shares to Sun TV Network on July 21.
- Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Board approved the slump sale of its EV business to Sona Comstar for Rs 893 crore. The company also entered into a share subscription agreement with Sona eDrive and DENSO under which DENSO will acquire a 49% stake in Sona eDrive at an enterprise value of Rs 1,750 crore.
- Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Completed the acquisition of the remaining 12.05% stake in Gennova Biopharmaceuticals on July 21, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.
- Sumeet Industries: Board approved the allotment of 16.84 crore rights shares at Rs 11.86/share on July 22.
- Godrej Consumer Products: Invested Rs 200 crore in Godrej Pet Care through a rights issue, retaining 100% ownership.
- Bliss GVS Pharma: Independent Directors Committee recommended Anupam Rasayan's open offer to acquire a 26% stake at Rs 299/share. Total consideration stands at Rs 829.03 crore.
- Jindal Poly Films: Step-down subsidiary JPF Netherlands Investment BV applied to strike off wholly owned subsidiary JPF API Laminates UK. Upon completion, JPF API Laminates UK will cease to be a step-down subsidiary.
- Saregama India: Acquired an additional 4.82% stake in Pocket Aces for about Rs 20.05 crore. Its shareholding in Pocket Aces has increased to 95.76%.
- Waaree Energies: Wholly owned subsidiary Waaree Solar Americas received an international order to supply 125 MW of HJT solar modules. Supplies are scheduled during FY27.
- Signature Global: Sold 0.38 million sq. ft. in Signature Global Sarvam on July 22.
- CIE Automotive India: Rajendra Vadlapudi resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the Iron Casting Division.
- UTI Asset Management Company: Board selected P.V. Bharathi as Chairperson with effect from July 29.
- Mahindra Lifespace Developers: World City Developers signed the second supplemental agreement with Sumitomo on July 22 to expand Chennai Phase 2B.
Stock Market Live: Q1 Results Announced After Wednesday's Close
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue down 5.5% to Rs 8,100 crore versus Rs 8,572 crore.
- Ebitda down 60.4% to Rs 861 crore versus Rs 2,173 crore.
- Margin at 10.6% versus 25.3%.
- Net profit down 68.7% to Rs 444 crore versus Rs 1,418 crore.
- Other income at Rs 355 crore versus Rs 290 crore.
- Global Generics revenue down 4.8% to Rs 7,208 crore.
IndusInd Bank (Q1, YoY)
- Net profit up 46.5% to Rs 1,003 crore versus Rs 684 crore.
- Net interest income up 1% to Rs 4,685 crore versus Rs 4,640 crore.
- Operating profit up 1.2% to Rs 2,683 crore versus Rs 2,652 crore.
- Gross NPA at 3.25% versus 3.43% (QoQ).
- Net NPA at 0.95% versus 1% (QoQ).
- NIM at 3.57% versus 3.46% (YoY).
- NIM up 18 bps at 3.57% versus 3.39% (QoQ).
- Provisions at Rs 1,340 crore versus Rs 1,484 crore (QoQ).
- Provisions at Rs 1,340 crore versus Rs 1,738 crore (YoY).
UCO Bank (Q1, YoY)
- Net profit up 8.1% to Rs 656 crore versus Rs 607 crore.
- Net interest income up 17% to Rs 2,808 crore versus Rs 2,403 crore.
- Gross NPA at 2.08% versus 2.17% (QoQ).
- Net NPA at 0.25% versus 0.27% (QoQ).
- Global NIM at 3.05% versus 2.96%.
- Domestic NIM at 3.24% versus 3.18%.
- Provisions at Rs 235 crore versus Rs 326 crore (QoQ).
- Provisions at Rs 235 crore versus Rs 616 crore (YoY).
IIFL Finance (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Total income up 33% to Rs 3,922 crore versus Rs 2,959 crore.
- Net profit at Rs 675 crore versus Rs 233 crore.
HPCL (Q1, QoQ)
- Revenue up 17.4% to Rs 1.40 lakh crore versus Rs 1.15 lakh crore.
- Ebitda loss at Rs 16,141 crore versus profit of Rs 8,979 crore.
- Net loss at Rs 11,526 crore versus profit of Rs 4,902 crore.
- Average GRM at $23.8/bbl versus $3.08/bbl (YoY).
Shoppers Stop (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 11.2% to Rs 1,291 crore versus Rs 1,161 crore.
- Ebitda up 9.2% to Rs 187 crore versus Rs 172 crore.
- Margin at 14.5% versus 14.8%.
- Net loss at Rs 14.3 crore versus net loss of Rs 15.7 crore.
Nippon Life India Asset Management (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Total income up 32.9% to Rs 937 crore versus Rs 705 crore.
- Net profit up 30.9% to Rs 504 crore versus Rs 385 crore.
HEG (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 11.1% to Rs 681 crore versus Rs 613 crore.
- Ebitda up 42.5% to Rs 151 crore versus Rs 106 crore.
- Margin at 22.1% versus 17.2%.
- Net profit up 16.7% to Rs 122 crore versus Rs 105 crore.
Waterways Leisure Tourism (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 7.8% to Rs 190 crore versus Rs 176 crore.
- Ebitda down 18.3% to Rs 44.9 crore versus Rs 55 crore.
- Margin at 23.6% versus 31.2%.
- Net profit down 34.4% to Rs 22.8 crore versus Rs 34.7 crore.
Schaeffler India (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 17.3% to Rs 2,761 crore versus Rs 2,353 crore.
- Ebitda up 16% to Rs 499 crore versus Rs 430 crore.
- Margin at 18.1% versus 18.3%.
- Net profit up 13.5% to Rs 326 crore versus Rs 287 crore.
- Appointed Amit Dinesh Bhalerao as Chief Operating Officer.
Gandhar Oil Refinery (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 91.8% to Rs 1,732 crore versus Rs 903 crore.
- Ebitda at Rs 281 crore versus Rs 46 crore.
- Margin at 16.2% versus 5.1%.
- Net profit at Rs 192 crore versus Rs 26.2 crore.
- Board declared interim dividend of Rs 2/share.
Oracle Financial Services Software (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Revenue up 51.3% to Rs 3,125 crore versus Rs 2,065 crore.
- EBIT up 78.9% to Rs 1,862 crore versus Rs 1,041 crore.
- EBIT margin at 59.6% versus 50.4%.
- Net profit up 68.2% to Rs 1,416 crore versus Rs 842 crore.
- Makarand Padalkar resigned as Managing Director & CEO.
- Appointed Manish Bhandari as Chief Financial Officer.
Geojit Financial Services (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Total income down 11% to Rs 1,687 crore versus Rs 1,896 crore.
- Net profit up 12.3% to Rs 198 crore versus Rs 176 crore.
UTI Asset Management Company (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Total income up 45.5% to Rs 585 crore versus Rs 402 crore.
- Net profit at Rs 294 crore versus loss of Rs 66.7 crore.
CIE Automotive India (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 10.6% to Rs 2,621 crore versus Rs 2,369 crore.
- Ebitda up 15.7% to Rs 390 crore versus Rs 337 crore.
- Margin at 14.9% versus 14.2%.
- Net profit up 15.8% to Rs 236 crore versus Rs 204 crore.
NTPC Green Energy (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 62.7% to Rs 1,109 crore versus Rs 680 crore.
- Ebitda up 63.8% to Rs 989 crore versus Rs 604 crore.
- Margin at 89.3% versus 88.7%.
- Net profit up 38.2% to Rs 305 crore versus Rs 221 crore.
United Spirits (Q1, YoY)
- Revenue up 6% to Rs 2,703 crore versus Rs 2,549 crore.
- Ebitda up 4.1% to Rs 432 crore versus Rs 415 crore.
- Margin at 16% versus 16.3%.
- Net profit up 51.6% to Rs 391 crore versus Rs 258 crore.
- One-time loss at Rs 81 crore versus loss of Rs 11 crore..
Waaree Renewable Technologies (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 53.2% to Rs 924 crore versus Rs 603 crore.
- Ebitda up 47.6% to Rs 174 crore versus Rs 118 crore.
- Margin at 18.8% versus 19.5%.
- Net profit up 34.1% to Rs 116 crore versus Rs 86.4 crore.
Tanla Platforms (Q1, Consolidated QoQ)
- Revenue up 4.1% to Rs 1,226 crore versus Rs 1,178 crore.
- EBIT up 5.9% to Rs 168 crore versus Rs 159 crore.
- EBIT margin at 13.72% versus 13.49%.
- Net profit up 5.8% to Rs 142 crore versus Rs 134 crore.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Nears $96 As Middle East Hostilities Raise Supply Concerns
- Brent crude for September delivery rose 2% to $95.99 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate gained about 1.7% to $88.27.
- Prices climbed after a commercial tanker was struck near Al Shuqaiq and US forces carried out further strikes on Iran. The renewed rise in crude has raised concerns about inflation and the path of US interest rates.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Rise Ahead Of Corporate Earnings
- South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.47%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.22% and Australia’s ASX 200 advanced 1.06%.
- Investors focused on the upcoming corporate earnings season, while higher crude oil prices limited risk appetite amid geopolitical tensions.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.