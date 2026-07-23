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Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, Bharti Airtel, Data Patterns, Divis Labs Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of multiple companies including Abbott India and Bharti Airtel will trade ex-dividend on July 24. Investors must hold shares by July 23 to qualify for dividend payments.

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Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, Bharti Airtel, Data Patterns, Divis Labs Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Photo: Canva

Shares of Abbott India Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Data Patterns (India) Ltd., Divis Laboratories Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Neuland Laboratories Ltd., Voltamp Transformers Ltd., and more will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Abbott India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 525.000024 Jul 2026
Abbott India Ltd.Special Dividend - Rs. - 131.000024 Jul 2026
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 1.350024 Jul 2026
Bhageria Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.500024 Jul 2026
Bharti Airtel Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 24.000024 Jul 2026
Birla Corporation Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.500024 Jul 2026
Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 5.000024 Jul 2026
Chembond Chemicals Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.250024 Jul 2026
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd.Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.050024 Jul 2026
Concord Biotech Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.550024 Jul 2026
Cravatex Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 13.000024 Jul 2026
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.000024 Jul 2026
Data Patterns (India) Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.000024 Jul 2026
Divis Laboratories Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 30.000024 Jul 2026
EL CID Investments Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.000024 Jul 2026
Fiem Industries Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 40.000024 Jul 2026
Fortis Healthcare LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000024 Jul 2026
Hero MotoCorp LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 75.000024 Jul 2026
Intellect Design Arena LtdSpecial Dividend - Rs. - 3.000024 Jul 2026
Intellect Design Arena LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 4.000024 Jul 2026
Joindre Capital Services LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000025 Jul 2026
Jubilant Ingrevia LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.500024 Jul 2026
Jubilant Pharmova LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.000024 Jul 2026
Karur Vysya Bank LtdDividend - Rs. - 2.600024 Jul 2026
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd-$Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.000024 Jul 2026
Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.000024 Jul 2026
Mitsu Chem Plast LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.200024 Jul 2026
Info Edge (India) LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.600024 Jul 2026
Neuland Laboratories LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 34.000024 Jul 2026
Nitta Gelatin India Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.000024 Jul 2026
NOCIL LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.500024 Jul 2026
Orient Bell Ltd.Dividend - Rs. - 1.000024 Jul 2026
PDS LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.650024 Jul 2026
Radico Khaitan LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 9.000024 Jul 2026
Refex Industries LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000024 Jul 2026
Rishabh Instruments LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 2.000024 Jul 2026
Sasken Technologies LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 13.000024 Jul 2026
Shetron LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000024 Jul 2026
Shyam Metalics and Energy LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1.800024 Jul 2026
SIL Investments LtdDividend - Rs. - 2.500024 Jul 2026
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.000025 Jul 2026
Steelcast LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 0.540024 Jul 2026
Swelect Energy Systems Ltd.Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.500024 Jul 2026
Voltamp Transformers LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 100.000024 Jul 2026
Zydus Lifesciences LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 1.000024 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 24 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 23 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

ALSO READ: Stock Picks Today: Nestle, BPCL, HPCL, Dr Reddy, Eternal, JSW Energy, United Spirits, And More On Brokerages' Radar

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