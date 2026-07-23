Hero MotoCorp, Abbott India, Bharti Airtel, Data Patterns, Divis Labs Dividend Record Date: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Abbott India Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Data Patterns (India) Ltd., Divis Laboratories Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Neuland Laboratories Ltd., Voltamp Transformers Ltd., and more will be on interest on Thursday as the day marks the last session for retail investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Security Name Purpose Record Date Abbott India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 525.0000 24 Jul 2026 Abbott India Ltd. Special Dividend - Rs. - 131.0000 24 Jul 2026 Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 1.3500 24 Jul 2026 Bhageria Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 24 Jul 2026 Bharti Airtel Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 24.0000 24 Jul 2026 Birla Corporation Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 12.5000 24 Jul 2026 Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 24 Jul 2026 Chembond Chemicals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 24 Jul 2026 Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.0500 24 Jul 2026 Concord Biotech Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.5500 24 Jul 2026 Cravatex Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 13.0000 24 Jul 2026 Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 24 Jul 2026 Data Patterns (India) Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000 24 Jul 2026 Divis Laboratories Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 30.0000 24 Jul 2026 EL CID Investments Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000 24 Jul 2026 Fiem Industries Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 40.0000 24 Jul 2026 Fortis Healthcare Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 24 Jul 2026 Hero MotoCorp Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 75.0000 24 Jul 2026 Intellect Design Arena Ltd Special Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 24 Jul 2026 Intellect Design Arena Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 24 Jul 2026 Joindre Capital Services Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 25 Jul 2026 Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 24 Jul 2026 Jubilant Pharmova Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 24 Jul 2026 Karur Vysya Bank Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 2.6000 24 Jul 2026 Kirloskar Brothers Ltd-$ Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 24 Jul 2026 Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 24 Jul 2026 Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000 24 Jul 2026 Info Edge (India) Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.6000 24 Jul 2026 Neuland Laboratories Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 34.0000 24 Jul 2026 Nitta Gelatin India Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 7.0000 24 Jul 2026 NOCIL Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000 24 Jul 2026 Orient Bell Ltd. Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 24 Jul 2026 PDS Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.6500 24 Jul 2026 Radico Khaitan Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000 24 Jul 2026 Refex Industries Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 24 Jul 2026 Rishabh Instruments Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 24 Jul 2026 Sasken Technologies Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 13.0000 24 Jul 2026 Shetron Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 24 Jul 2026 Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.8000 24 Jul 2026 SIL Investments Ltd Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 24 Jul 2026 Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000 25 Jul 2026 Steelcast Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5400 24 Jul 2026 Swelect Energy Systems Ltd. Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000 24 Jul 2026 Voltamp Transformers Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 100.0000 24 Jul 2026 Zydus Lifesciences Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000 24 Jul 2026

T+1 Settlement Cycle

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (July 24 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by July 23 will be the beneficiaries as it is Friday and markets are closed on the weekends.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.

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