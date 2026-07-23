Q1 Results Today: Infosys, Indigo, Cipla, PVR Inox Among Companies To Share Earnings On July 23

More than 60 companies are set to unveil their Q1FY27 earnings on July 23, marking another busy day in the earnings calendar. Investors and market participants will scrutinise the April-June quarter numbers for a clearer picture of corporate performance and business momentum.

Investors will closely monitor Infosys' commentary on AI spending and global demand, InterGlobe Aviation's outlook on travel demand and fuel costs, Cipla's margin performance, Indian Energy Exchange's electricity trading volumes, and PVR Inox's commentary on the upcoming film slate.

Following the earnings announcements, a number of firms will hold conference calls to walk investors and analysts through their quarterly financial performance.

Key List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings Today

Infosys

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

Cipla

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX)

PVR Inox

Mphasis

Coromandel International

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Go Digit General Insurance

Vishal Mega Mart

Full List Of Companies That Will Share Earnings Today

3i Infotech Ltd.

Aar Shyam India Investment Company Ltd.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd.

Alna Trading & Exports Ltd.

Banaras Beads Ltd.

Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd.

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.

Cipla Ltd.

Citi Port Financial Services Ltd.

Control Print Ltd.

Coromandel International Ltd.

CyberTech Systems and Software Ltd.

Cyient Ltd.

Dachepalli Publishers Ltd.

Fineotex Chemical Ltd.

Fervent Synergies Ltd.

Fractal Analytics Ltd.

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd.

Grovy India Ltd.

GRP Ltd.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

Hindustan Composites Ltd.

HOMRE Ltd.

Indiabulls Ltd.

IEC Education Ltd.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.

International Gemological Institute Ltd.

IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

Jamshri Realty Ltd.

Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure Ltd.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd.

Kuber Udyog Ltd.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd.

MBL Infrastructure Ltd.

Meesho Ltd.

Mihika Industries Ltd.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Mphasis Ltd.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd.

Novartis India Ltd.

Orient Cement Ltd.

Prime Securities Ltd.

PVR Inox Ltd.

Ramco Systems Ltd.

Rich Universe Network Ltd.

Route Mobile Ltd.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd.

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd.

Sungold Capital Ltd.

Suraj Ltd.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd.

Typhoon Holdings Ltd.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd.

Indosolar Ltd.

Infosys Q1 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated June 15, Infosys said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 22-23 to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The results will be declared on July 23 around 3:45 p.m. IST.

Cipla Q1 Results: Date

Cipla will hold a meeting of its Board of Directors on July 23 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

IndiGo Q1 Results: Date

In an exchange filing dated July 16, IndiGo said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 23 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

Results will be available around 4 p.m. IST on July 23 at the company's website.

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