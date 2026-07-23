Swine Flu Alert In Nagpur: Cases Rise To 15 In July, One Dead

A fatal swine flu case and a surge in infections have prompted civic authorities to step up health surveillance, with 25 cases reported so far this year. Fifteen of those infections were recorded in July alone, including 13 within the city limits, NDTV reported.

Precautionary Measures by Authorities

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has stepped up surveillance, with the Health Department placing all districts in the division on high alert and directing officials to closely monitor flu-like illnesses and severe respiratory infections.

ALSO READ: MedPlus Admits Staff Went 'A Little Overboard' Selling Private-Label Medicines

Civic authorities have also instructed healthcare facilities to conduct daily case tracking, maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines and carry out clinical audits of every H1N1-related death to improve treatment strategies. They are also ensuring that the necessary treatment is started immediately.

Due to rising seasonal influenza activity, the NMC has ordered all districts across the broader Nagpur division to escalate monitoring for Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

Advisory for Citizens

Health officials have advised residents to remain alert for symptoms such as fever, severe cough, cold, sore throat and breathing difficulties. They have stressed that early diagnosis and timely treatment can make H1N1 highly manageable, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Senior citizens, children below five years of age, pregnant women and individuals with weakened immunity or chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart, lung or kidney diseases have been advised to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear.

Monitor even the common symptoms of swine flu include fever, cold, cough, sore throat, body ache and difficulty in breathing, according to NDTV

ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's Q1 Review: Brokerages Cut Targets After Q1 Miss; Weak US Business, Semaglutide Hit Key Triggers

Authorities have urged citizens to follow preventive measures and cooperate with health teams as Nagpur continues to monitor the seasonal increase in H1N1 infections.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.