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Anthem Biosciences: PL Capital Stays Bullish Despite Weak Q1 Numbers — Check Hiked Target Price

Anthem Biosciences reported a weak June-quarter performance due to shipment deferments from key customers, but PL Capital remains constructive on the stock, retaining its Buy' rating on expectations of a recovery in the coming quarters.

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Anthem Biosciences: PL Capital Stays Bullish Despite Weak Q1 Numbers — Check Hiked Target Price
The brokerage said Anthem Biosciences' muted Q1 performance was largely timing-related rather than demand-driven.
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Anthem Biosciences Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

PL Capital Report

Anthem Biosciences Ltd. reported a weak June-quarter performance due to shipment deferments from key customers, but PL Capital remains constructive on the stock, retaining its ‘Buy' rating and target price of Rs 850 on expectations of a recovery in the coming quarters.  

The brokerage said the muted Q1 FY27 performance was largely timing-related rather than demand-driven. Management indicated that shipments deferred during the quarter are expected to be recovered over the remainder of FY27, while underlying demand and order inflows remain healthy.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Pl Capital Antherm Q1 Review.pdf
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ALSO READ: Canara Robeco AMC Gets Target Price Hike After Strong Q1, But PL Capital Retains Hold Rating — Here's Why

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