Anthem Biosciences: PL Capital Stays Bullish Despite Weak Q1 Numbers — Check Hiked Target Price

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PL Capital Report

Anthem Biosciences Ltd. reported a weak June-quarter performance due to shipment deferments from key customers, but PL Capital remains constructive on the stock, retaining its ‘Buy' rating and target price of Rs 850 on expectations of a recovery in the coming quarters.

The brokerage said the muted Q1 FY27 performance was largely timing-related rather than demand-driven. Management indicated that shipments deferred during the quarter are expected to be recovered over the remainder of FY27, while underlying demand and order inflows remain healthy.

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