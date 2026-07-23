'Their Courage Humbles Me': Alia Bhatt Backs Students Amid CJP Protests

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has publicly supported students participating in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party in Jantar Mantar, Delhi, by sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram that praised their determination and urged people to pay attention to the voices of the country's youth.

Alia's statement comes after Salman Khan also backed the students, adding to the growing list of film personalities speaking out amid criticism that Bollywood had remained silent on the issue. While several shared messages online, others joined demonstrations in person.

Alia Bhatt Voices Support

Opening her message, Alia wrote, "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope." She described the students as carrying not only their own ambitions but also the dreams and sacrifices of their families.

"Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them," she said.

Alia also reflected on the impact of the protests, writing, "Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow." She ended her note with, "For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind."

Notably, the actor did not refer to any specific political development, choosing instead to focus entirely on the students and their resilience.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's First Reaction To CJP's Protest: 'Heart Goes Out To Students, and Families'

Protest Continues

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been leading protests over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, demanding a fair investigation, reforms to the examination and recruitment system, and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The movement has also drawn national attention following activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike in support of the students.

Amid the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) temporarily closed 16 Metro stations across Delhi on Thursday due to heightened security.

ALSO READ: 'Protests Taking Place Serve No Purpose': Hema Malini Reacts To CJP's March Over NEET Row

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