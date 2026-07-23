Jammu And Kashmir Security Placed On High Alert After Terrorist Attack In Anantnag

Security across Jammu and Kashmir has been placed on high alert after terrorists shot dead a policeman in a targeted attack in Anantnag, prompting one of the region's largest crackdowns in recent times.

Security forces have intensified surveillance, strengthened checkpoints and launched search operations across the Union Territory.

Head Constable Aashiq Hussain Qureshi, 35, was killed when terrorists opened fire at a police party deployed in a busy market area in Anantnag around 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the aftermath, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained around 2,000 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) — individuals believed to be working for or supporting terrorist groups — across the Union Territory, including 700 in Srinagar alone, NDTV reported.

Baramulla district police said 178 suspects had been detained with raids still ongoing, while Budgam and Ganderbal reported 200 and 100 detentions, respectively.

The CRPF's Srinagar Sector said security forces had ramped up ground operations in response to the attack.

"Security across #Kashmir has been placed on high alert following the terrorist attack in Anantnag. Security forces have intensified surveillance, strengthened checkpoints & launched search operations to maintain law & order. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant & cooperate with SFs," the force said in a post on X, accompanied by photographs showing troopers in camouflage fatigues conducting vehicle checks at multiple points across the Valley amid rainfall, including searches of car boots and two-wheelers at roadside checkpoints.

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Srinagar Police said the district-wide raids were carried out "on the basis of credible intelligence and as part of an ongoing investigation," resulting in the detention of suspects "for questioning and verification in accordance with established legal procedures."

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An official described the operation as part of a sustained effort to "identify, disrupt, and neutralise terror-support structures while ensuring the safety and security of the public," adding that mass detentions were a preventive measure to maintain public order and deter anti-national elements from exploiting the situation.

Police said stringent action would continue against anyone found involved in activities threatening public order or national security, as investigations into the Anantnag attack proceed.

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