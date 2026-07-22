Massive Crackdown Follows In Kashmir After Anantnag Attack; Over 2,500 OGWs Detained

Over 2500 suspected Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have been detained for interrogation and verification as a result of security forces' widespread crackdown throughout the Kashmir Valley following today's terrorist incident in Anantnag.

Earlier, a police personnel belonging to JK Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) was killed after a terrorist opened fire on him at Kotwal Gali in the heart of Anantnag town, Lal Chowk, on Wednesday afternoon. He was identified as head constable Ashiq Hussain.

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According to a local news gathering agency, GNS, based on reliable intelligence inputs, coordinated district-wide operations were conducted in Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Shopian, Ganderbal, and other districts. The goal is to locate and destroy networks that give terrorist groups financial, logistical, communication, transportation, shelter, and other types of support.

According to officials, simultaneous raids were carried out at several places to collect evidence and stop terrorist members and those who assist them from trying to carry out illegal operations.

Ganderbal Police detained over 100 suspected OGWs, while Srinagar detained close to 700. Similar massive operations were carried out in the districts of Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, and Shopian, adding to the Valley's total of more than 2,500 detentions.

In compliance with the law, the arrested individuals are being questioned to determine whether they have any involvement in actions that could jeopardise the security of the Union Territory.

The ongoing exercise, according to police, also acts as a preventive step to uphold public order, improve security, and discourage anti-national groups from taking advantage of the current circumstances.

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"Such intelligence-led operations will continue in close coordination with other security and intelligence agencies to eliminate the terror-supporting ecosystem and ensure the safety and security of citizens," a senior police officer said.

The Valley's authorities have reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the rule of law and preserving harmony among communities.

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