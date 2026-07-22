Sonam Wangchuk Offers To End Fast If Govt Assures No Punitive Action Against Protesters

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Wednesday offered to end his indefinite fast, but only if the Centre provides an unequivocal guarantee that students and protesters who joined the Chalo Sansad march over the alleged examination paper leak will face no punitive, retaliatory or vindictive action.

In a letter addressed to Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh, Wangchuk thanked them for visiting him in hospital and said the government had assured him it would positively consider compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the paper leak.

“The ministers promised a meaningful discussion in Parliament on fixing accountability, including consideration of the Education Minister's resignation,” he said.

Wangchuk, however, said he could not end his fast without a clear guarantee that participants in the movement would not face legal cases, harassment or any form of vindictive action.

Describing the protesters' only "offence" as demanding a fair and accountable education system, he urged the government to uphold democratic values.

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Referring to the Chalo Sansad march held on July 20, Wangchuk said, “The protest remained peaceful despite what he described as disproportionate police action,”

He expressed hope that public faith in democratic institutions would not be undermined through reprisals against those who joined the movement.

The activist also revealed that around 65 Members of Parliament from across political parties had reached out to him, with more expected to extend support.

While acknowledging their appeal to end his fast, Wangchuk said he remained committed to his students and the cause that inspired the movement.

He said he would immediately call off his fast if the government formally assures that no participant would face retaliatory legal action. Otherwise, he warned, the indefinite fast would continue.

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