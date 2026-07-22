Instagram Down: Outage Reports Spike On DownDetector; Users Flag App Malfunction

Meta's Instagram social media and messaging platform is currently facing an outage, according to a spike in reports from the Downdetector website. Reports from users flagging application malfunction spiked to 1,993 users at 7:13 p.m., compared to 436 reports roughly an hour earlier at 6:00 p.m.

Reports of the outage increased by 7:44 p.m. with close to 3,706 users reporting an outage.

Upto 61% of users flagged the app malfunctioning as the main issue, whereas 19% reported server problem, while 11% flagged website issues.

Users faced issues with sending an receiving messages, along with the display screen blanking out, profiles loading incorrectly and messaging inboxes not being consistently updated.

Android Authority reported that the outage might be across the globe with users across the US pointing out similar issues with the Instagram platform. It noted over a 1,000 reports from DownDetector across New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

According to StatusGator, this issue may also include other Meta platforms such as Facebook, which was reportedly not loading and displaying error messages.

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Meta has not yet acknolwedged the outage on its status page, despite the reports, displaying a 'No known issues' status message on all of its key platform metrics. The company does not operate a public-facing consumer status page, and uses a business tool dashboard.

There is currently no evidence indicating a cyberattack. Cybersecurity experts advise users against repeatedly attempting to reset passwords or clicking on "account recovery" links sent via SMS or email until Meta officially restores server stability.

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