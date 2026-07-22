Dubai Offers Rs 79,000 Reward For Inviting Friends, Family Under City Ambassador Programme; How To Claim

Dubai is offering UAE residents and citizens rewards worth more than Dh3,000 (around Rs 79,000) for inviting friends and family from abroad to visit the emirate under a new tourism campaign aimed at boosting international arrivals.

The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched the City Ambassador Programme, also known as "A Dubai Initiative", which rewards eligible residents with complimentary hotel stays, dining experiences, attraction tickets and lifestyle offers when their nominated guests visit Dubai.

The campaign is open until December 31, 2026, with rewards available for visitors arriving between July 20 and October 31, 2026.

What Is The City Ambassador Programme?

The initiative encourages UAE residents to act as tourism ambassadors by inviting overseas friends and relatives to experience Dubai.

Under the programme, residents can receive reward packages worth over Dh3,000 after their nominated visitors complete their trip to Dubai. The benefits include offers from hotels, restaurants, transport providers and tourist attractions.

Participating brands include W Dubai Mina Seyahi, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark, Meliá Desert Palm, Careem, Hala, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi.

Who Can Participate?

The programme is open to:

UAE citizens and residents aged 18 years or above.

Participants must hold a valid Emirates ID.

Invited guests must live outside the UAE and should not be UAE residents.

Visitors must either hold a valid tourist visa or be eligible for a visa on arrival.

Guests must arrive in Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026, by air, sea or road.

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How To Claim The Rewards?

Residents must complete an online nomination form before their guests arrive in Dubai by submitting the visitor's details.

Once the nominated visitor enters Dubai, the arrival is automatically verified through the system. Eligible residents then receive an email containing details of their reward package and instructions on how to redeem the benefits.

Participants can nominate up to five visitors in a single submission. Additional nominations can be made through separate applications.

Each eligible resident can claim a maximum of three reward packages during the campaign.

Unless specified otherwise, all rewards must be redeemed by December 31, 2026.

Part Of Dubai's Tourism Growth Strategy

The City Ambassador Programme forms part of Dubai's broader strategy to attract more international tourists by leveraging recommendations from residents and expatriates.

Dubai has continued to strengthen its position as one of the world's most visited destinations through new tourism campaigns, expanded airline connectivity and a growing calendar of global events.

The emirate welcomed a record number of international overnight visitors in 2025, supported by strong demand from key source markets across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

By rewarding residents for inviting friends and relatives, the latest initiative aims to encourage repeat visits while showcasing Dubai's hospitality, entertainment and lifestyle offerings to first-time travellers.

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