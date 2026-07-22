Vedanta Appeals Against Delhi HC Verdict In Cambay Basin Contract Case

Vedanta Oil and Gas has moved the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court against a single-judge order that declined to interfere with the Centre's decision denying a 10-year extension of the production sharing contract (PSC) for the CB-OS/2 offshore oil and gas block in Gujarat.

"The Hon'ble Delhi High Court pronounced its order in the matter pertaining to the CB-OS/2 block on 22 July 2026. Vedanta Oil and Gas have filed an appeal against the said order, before the Division Bench of the High Court. The matter is now sub-judice," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Delhi HC Rejects Vedanta Plea Against Centre's Refusal To Extend Cambay Basin Contract

The appeal comes hours after the Delhi High Court orally dismissed Vedanta Ltd.'s petition challenging the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas's September 2025 decision to deny an extension under the government's 2017 Pre-NELP contract extension policy. The detailed judgment is awaited.

Vedanta had argued that it met the eligibility criteria for a 10-year extension of the PSC and the associated petroleum mining lease until 2033. The company sought the court's intervention after the Centre rejected its application and directed it to stop petroleum operations at the block.

The dispute centres on the CB-OS/2 block in the Cambay Basin, where the PSC expired on June 29, 2023. While the government had granted interim extensions during the review of Vedanta's request, it later decided the block would be transferred to state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

ALSO READ: BPCL Strong, HPCL Weak: How Suppressed Fuel Margins Dictated Q1 Earnings

Earlier this year, the High Court had ordered status quo, temporarily preventing ONGC from taking over the block while the matter was under consideration.

With the oral order dismissing Vedanta's plea, the Centre's decision has effectively been upheld, subject to the outcome of the company's appeal before the Division Bench. The case is now pending before the appellate bench, with Vedanta maintaining that the matter is sub judice.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.