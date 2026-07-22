Avengers: Doomsday Vs The Odyssey: How The Hollywood Epics Compare In Advance Ticket Sales

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday and Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey have both generated strong audience interest, albeit at different stages of their theatrical runs. While Avengers: Doomsday is setting advance booking records ahead of its release, The Odyssey has already converted strong pre-release demand into box office collections in India.

Here's a comparison of how both films have performed in terms of ticket bookings and early box office momentum.

Avengers: Doomsday Records Massive Advance Sales

According to Variety, Avengers: Doomsday generated about $16.5 million (around Rs 141.8 crore) in first-day advance ticket sales after bookings opened. The sales were driven by premium-format screenings across nearly 1,000 theatres in North America, excluding IMAX screens.

The report states that premium-format shows for the opening days have already witnessed strong demand, prompting exhibitors to add more screenings during the Christmas release window.

Variety also reported that the film's first-day pre-sales were nearly double those of Deadpool & Wolverine, which later opened to $211 million worldwide and became one of Marvel's biggest post-pandemic successes.

ALSO READ | Avengers: Doomsday Shatters Advance Booking Records With $10 Million In 12-Hour Pre-Sales

The Odyssey Began With Strong Advance Booking

Ahead of its July 17, 2026 release, Sacnilk reported that Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey crossed Rs 10 crore in advance ticket sales and sold more than 2.5 lakh tickets, with IMAX and other premium-format shows recorded strong demand across major Indian cities.

Trade estimates had projected an opening-day collection between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore, supported by premium-format bookings and strong occupancy in metro markets

The Odyssey's Current Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk, The film has maintained steady momentum after its strong advance booking response. As of Day 6, the film has collected Rs 4.70 crore (live) across 7,133 shows, taking its India net collection to Rs 82.35 crore (live). The India gross collection currently stands at Rs 98.19 crore (live).

The film opened with Rs 17.40 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. It collected Rs 8 crore on Monday and Rs 8.35 crore on Tuesday before earning Rs 4.70 crore (live) on its first Wednesday, indicating a stable weekday trend.

Advance Booking Comparison

While Avengers: Doomsday has rewritten advance booking records in North America ahead of release, The Odyssey has already translated robust pre-release demand into a strong box office performance in India, nearing the Rs 100 crore gross mark within its first week.

The momentum has continued at the box office, with The Odyssey now reaching Rs 82.35 crore (live) in India after six days in theatres.

ALSO READ | The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan Epic Continues Steady Performance In India

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