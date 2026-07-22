The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan Epic Continues Steady Performance In India

Hollywood epic The Odyssey continued its theatrical run in India with a steady performance on its first Wednesday. While weekday business slowed compared to the weekend, Christopher Nolan's movie maintained its presence across thousands of screens and continued adding to its domestic total.

The English version remained the biggest contributor to the overall collections, while the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions also continued their theatrical run.

Day 6 Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 3 crore (live) on Day 6 across 5,508 shows in India. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 80.65 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 96.17 crore. Final Day 6 figures are yet to be reported.

The film had earlier collected Rs 17.40 crore on its opening Friday, followed by Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. Collections dropped to Rs 8 crore on Monday before slightly improving to Rs 8.35 crore on Tuesday.

Language-Wise Performance

According to Sacnilk, the English version continued to dominate the collections with Rs 2.39 crore (live) on Wednesday. The Hindi version contributed Rs 37 lakh (live), while the Telugu version earned Rs 15 lakh (live). The Tamil version added Rs 9 lakh (live) to the total. English occupancy stood at 52%, followed by Telugu at 18%, Tamil at 15%, and Hindi at 8%.

ALSO READ | The Odyssey Becomes Highest-Grossing IMAX Opener In India, Beats Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning

Occupancy Across Major Cities

According to Sacnilk, for the English (2D) version, the overall occupancy during the available shows was 11.17%. Among major regions, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 23%, followed by Kochi with 15.5% and Hyderabad with 14%. Kolkata registered 11%, while Bengaluru recorded 9.5%.

The Hindi (2D) version recorded an overall occupancy of 7.33%. Bengaluru led with 13.5%, followed by Lucknow at 11%, while Pune and Jaipur each reported 10% occupancy during the available shows.

Box Office Summary

After six days in theatres, The Odyssey has accumulated an India net collection of Rs 80.65 crore. The film continues its theatrical run across multiple languages, with the English version remaining the strongest performer as weekday business progresses.

ALSO READ | The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan's Epic Stays Steady, Earns This Amount

About

The Odyssey is Nolan's epic adaptation of Homer's classic Greek poem, following Odysseus' perilous journey home after the Trojan War. The film stars Matt Damon in the lead role, alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Mia Goth, and several other acclaimed actors.