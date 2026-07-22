The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 5: Christopher Nolan's Epic Stays Steady, Earns This Amount

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey held steady at the Indian box office on its first Tuesday, with collections edging up slightly from Monday after the usual weekday dip. The Day 5 numbers suggest the film continues to draw audiences.

Here's the box office report:

The film earned Rs 8.35 crore on Day 5, registering a 4.4% growth over the previous day. After five days in theatres, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 77.65 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 92.63 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trend

The film was screened across 8,520 shows on Tuesday, down from 9,102 shows on Monday. Despite the drop in screens, The Odyssey managed to record a day-on-day increase in collections, reflecting a stable hold at the box office.

The English version remained the biggest contributor, collecting Rs 6.50 crore from 4,380 shows with an overall 63% occupancy. Footfalls improved throughout the day, increasing from 56% in the morning to 70% during the night shows.

Among the major centres, Pune and Chennai recorded the strongest occupancy for the English version, while Ahmedabad remained the weakest-performing market.

The Hindi version collected Rs 1.25 crore from 2,955 shows with 17% occupancy. The Telugu version earned Rs 0.40 crore from 697 shows, registering 19% occupancy, while the Tamil version contributed Rs 0.20 crore from 488 shows with 17% occupancy.

Among the Hindi-speaking markets, Jaipur registered the highest occupancy, followed by National Capital Region (NCR) and Pune, while Hyderabad reported the lowest footfalls.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 17, The Odyssey opened to a strong Rs 17.40 crore on Day 1. The film witnessed impressive weekend growth, collecting Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. As expected, collections dipped to Rs 8 crore on its first Monday before seeing a slight recovery on Tuesday.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is an adaptation of Homer's classic Greek epic. The story follows Odysseus as he embarks on a perilous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War, facing mythical creatures including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Calypso along the way.

The film stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron in key roles.

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