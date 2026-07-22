Bharat Coking Coal Share Price Slumps 7% As Coal India Subsidiary Reports Q1 Net Loss

Shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. declined 7% in early trade on Wednesday, July 22, after the Coal India subsidiary swung to net loss in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27). This comes as the domestic stock market traded amid weak global cues. The Indian equity benchmarks opened lower, extending Tuesday's declines. The NSE Nifty 50 benchmark fell as much as 0.7% to 24,016, while the BSE Sensex fell as much as 609 points or 0.8% to 78,861 after the opening bell.

On Wednesday, shares of Bharat Coking Coal opened at Rs 36.07 against a previous close of Rs 37.51 and extended losses by upto 7% to hit an intraday low of Rs 34.40 apiece on the nSE. The stock last traded 6.93% lower at Rs 34.94 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a decline 0.6% in the Nifty 50 benchmark. The stock has shed 16% in one month and 14% on a year-to-date basis. The coal mining subsdiary commands a market cap of Rs 16,294.84 crore, as per NSE data.

Bharat Coking Coal Share Price Intraday

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