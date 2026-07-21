Spider-Man: Brand New Day Eyes Record India Opening, Could Challenge Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Brand New Day is generating massive excitement ahead of its theatrical release in India. Starring Tom Holland, the superhero film has witnessed strong booking trends across the country, making it one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year.

With its release scheduled for July 30, the film is already recording impressive ticket sales well before opening day.

Strong Bookings Fuel Box Office Expectations

According to Sacnilk, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to collect Rs 50-60 crore gross on its opening day in India. If the projections hold, the film will rank among the biggest opening-day performers for an international release in the country.

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The report further states that the film's booking momentum has remained exceptionally strong, with around 2,000 tickets being sold every hour on BookMyShow since last week. The steady pace of sales, despite the release being more than a week away, reflects sustained audience interest.

Can it challenge Avengers: Endgame?

If the projected opening figures are achieved, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could come close to Avengers: Endgame, which continues to hold the record for the biggest opening day by a Hollywood film in India with an estimated Rs 65 crore gross.

The current booking trend has raised expectations that the upcoming Marvel film could emerge as one of the country's biggest Hollywood openers if demand continues through release week.

According to Sacnilk, continued momentum in bookings and increased ticket sales closer to release could give Spider-Man: Brand New Day a realistic chance of challenging the long-standing box office benchmark set by Avengers: Endgame.

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