I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 4: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Remains Steady On Sunday

I'm Game continued its steady box-office run on Sunday, with the Dulquer Salmaan starrer holding firm at the same level as the previous day and ending its opening weekend on a positive note.

The film collected Rs 4.35 crore net in India on Day 4. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 19 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 22.20 crore.

It also earned Rs 3.75 crore from overseas markets on Day 4. Its overseas gross has now reached Rs 17.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 39.70 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The Malayalam version remained the top contributor with Rs 3.10 crore, followed by the Telugu version with Rs 70 lakh. The Tamil version added Rs 50 lakh, while the Hindi version contributed Rs 5 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Kerala remained the biggest market for I'm Game on Day 4, contributing Rs 3 crore in gross. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 80 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 75 lakh and Karnataka added Rs 35 Lakh. The rest of India added Rs 15 lakh, taking the day's total gross to Rs 5.05 crore.

Box Office So Far

I'm Game opened with Rs 5.40 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 4.90 crore on Day 2. The film then earned Rs 4.35 crore each on Days 3 and 4. The film will look to maintain its pace during the weekdays.

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About The Film

I'm Game is a fantasy action thriller directed by Nahas Hidhayath, who earlier helmed RDX (2023). The film features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, alongside Antony Varghese, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Mysskin, Vinay Fort and Samyuktha Viswanathan.

The story revolves around a reckless gambler whose life takes an unexpected turn after a strange accident brings him into the life of a passionate cricketer. A supernatural twist then changes the course of their lives.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese, the film is backed by Wayfarer Films. I'm Game was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on September 3, 2026.

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