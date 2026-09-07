Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 3: Pankaj Tripathi’s Crime Thriller Sees Upward Trend

Mirzapur The Movie is picking up momentum with each passing day. After a solid opening, the film delivered an even stronger performance on Sunday, taking its India net collection close to the Rs 100-crore mark in just three days.

Here's where Mirzapur The Movie stands at the box office.

Day 3 Box Office Collection

After opening at Rs 25.75 crore on Day 1, Mirzapur The Movie jumped to Rs 32 crore on Day 2. The film continued its upward trend on Day 3, collecting Rs 36 crore net in India.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 93.75 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 112.35 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer earned another Rs 7 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 20 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 132.35 crore.

The Hindi version remained the main contributor, earning Rs 35.75 crore on Day 3. The Telugu version added Rs 25 lakh.

About Mirzapur The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Hindi action crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film brings several familiar characters from the series to the big screen and was released in Hindi and Telugu on September 4, 2026.

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The film stars Jitendra Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang, Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Sonal Chauhan and Shweta Tripathi. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

The story continues the battle for control of Mirzapur as old enemies return and new contenders fight for the throne. As the power struggle grows, past blood debts add further tension to the conflict.

The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes and carries an A certificate.

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