Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 4

Gold Rate Today: Gold price stood at Rs 1,56,200 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,41,990 per kg around 6.10 am on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, according to Bullions.co.in.

Gold Price Today in India

In India, the price of 24K gold was at Rs 1,56,200 per 10gm while 22K gold was at Rs 1,43,183 per 10gm. 24K gold price rose 5% over the past month. the yellow metal has gained over 46% in the past year.

Meanwhile, Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,55,910 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,55,650 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,56,370 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,55,710 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,56,040 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,56,160 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,42,918; Delhi at Rs 1,42,679; Chennai at Rs 1,43,339; Kolkata at Rs 1,42,734; Bengaluru at Rs 1,43,037; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,43,147 per 10gm.

ALSO READ: Gold Holds Gain As Trump's War Comments Ease Inflation Jitters

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,41,990 per kg today, while Silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,23,841 per kg. Silver 999 fine has gained around 6% during the past month. The white metal has risen over 95% over the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are Silver 999 Fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,41,560 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,41,140 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,42,260 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,41,240 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,41,750 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,41,940 per kg

Also Read: Gold Trades Above Rs 1.55 Lakh, Silver Jumps By Rs 6,500 On MCX As Fed's Waller Signals Rate Hold

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