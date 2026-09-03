Buy, Sell Or Hold: Ather Energy, Varun Beverages, TVS Motor, Asian Paints And Eicher Motors — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ather Energy Ltd.? Should you hold shares of TVS Motor Co. Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Asian Paints Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Varun Beverages Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies and Jash Shah, Fundamental Research Analyst, Latin Manharlal provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show

Ather Energy (CMP: Rs 1,638.90)

Shah: Hold

Wait and watch and hold.

Run is up high, don't buy more.

TVS Motor (CMP: Rs 4,200)

Shah: Buy On Dips

Delivering what they have been saying for last few years.

Managed to get their margins pretty well.

Buy on dips.

Asian Paints (CMP: Rs 2,541.60)

Shah: Avoid

Avoid right now due to the raw material crisis.

Very volatile, difficult to predict.

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Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 407.15)

Shah: Buy

Placed very well.

Look to buy.

Recent expansion strategy can prove out well if they capture the market.

Eicher Motors (CMP: Rs 7.690)

Shah: Buy

Can add more.

Two-wheelers and CV will both start running

Vedanta Aluminium (CMP: Rs 435.85)

Shah: Buy

Looking at Aluminium and Iron And Steel.

Metals spaces shaping up well.

Both should be on the radar.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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