8th Pay Commission, July DA Hike: The Key Dates And Updates To Watch

Central government employees and pensioners are awaiting two key developments: the Union government's decision on the July 2026 Dearness Allowance revision and the ongoing consultations of the 8th Pay Commission.

The DA is revised twice a year, for the January-June and July-December periods, based on the All India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (AICPI-IW). However, the government has not yet officially announced the revised DA rate for July 2026.

In January 2026, the government raised DA by 2 percentage points, taking it from 58% to 60%. Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners was also increased to 60%.

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Any further increase for July will depend on the prescribed formula and the government's final decision. A possible 3-percentage-point increase would take DA to 63%, but this remains speculative until an official announcement is made.

8th Pay Commission: Consultations Continue

The Union government constituted the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025, with Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai as its chairperson. The commission is tasked with examining pay, allowances, pensions and other service-related matters.

The commission has been holding consultations with serving employees, pensioners, employee organisations and other stakeholders across the country.

Its latest consultation at HCM RIPA in Jaipur concluded on September 1. The meeting was aimed at giving serving government employees an opportunity to put forward their views and suggestions.

8th Pay Commission: Key Dates To Watch

According to the official schedule, the commission's upcoming consultations include:

Puducherry: September 9

Chandigarh: September 16-18

Bengaluru: October 7-8

The commission is expected to submit its recommendations to the central government by May-June 2027.

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Any changes to salaries, allowances, pensions or the fitment factor will ultimately depend on the commission's recommendations and the government's decision on them.

During the 6th and 7th Pay Commissions, fitment factors of 1.86 and 2.57, respectively, were adopted. For the 8th Pay Commission, employee unions and associations, including BPMS, NC(JCM) and AIDEF, are seeking a higher fitment factor.

For now, employees have two key developments to track: the government's formal announcement on the July 2026 DA revision and the next phase of 8th Pay Commission consultations.

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