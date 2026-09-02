Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 13: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues Strong Second-Week Run

Irumudi continues its theatrical run with a steady performance at the box office as the Ravi Teja-led action drama moves further into its second week.

Day 13 Box Office Collection

Irumudi collected Rs 1.83 crore so far in India on Day 13. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 143.88 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 167.16 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The final India collection is yet to be reported.

The film was running across 1,970 shows on its 13th day and recorded an overall occupancy of 30%. The Telugu 2D version recorded 22.23% overall occupancy, with 17.38% in the morning and 27.08% in the afternoon. Evening and night occupancy figures were not available at the time of reporting.

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Irumudi Box Office Run So Far

Irumudi opened with Rs 15.30 crore on Day 1 and earned Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2. Day 3 saw its highest collection at Rs 19 crore, followed by Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4, Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5, Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7. The film collected Rs 92.15 crore in its first week, the report stated.

In the second week, Irumudi earned Rs 10.1 crore on Day 8, Rs 12.3 crore on Day 9, Rs 15 crore on Day 10, Rs 6.6 crore on Day 11 and Rs 5.9 crore on Day 12, it added.

About The Film

Irumudi follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who chooses a peaceful life with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, but his troubled past soon catches up with him.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the action drama stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma handled the cinematography and Prawin Pudi served as the editor.

Irumudi was released in Tamil and Telugu on August 21, 2026.

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