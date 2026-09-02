Irumudi Box Office Collection Day 12: Ravi Teja Starrer Sees Weekday Dip, Check Earnings

Irumudi saw a midweek dip on Day 12, with collections falling 10.6% after a strong second weekend.

The Ravi Teja-starrer collected Rs 5.90 crore net in India on Day 12, taking its total India net collection to Rs 142.05 crore. The film's India gross has reached Rs 165 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film added Rs 50 lakh from overseas markets on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 21.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 186.50 crore.

The Telugu version contributed Rs 5.89 crore to the India net collection, while the Tamil version added Rs 1 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's biggest market on Day 12, contributing Rs 6.25 crore in gross. Karnataka added Rs 50 lakh, while Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 5 lakh. The rest of India added another Rs 10 lakh, taking the total India gross for the day to Rs 6.90 crore.

Box Office Journey So Far

Irumudi opened in theatres on August 21 with Rs 15.30 crore net in India. It grew to Rs 16.20 crore on Day 2 and reached Rs 19 crore on Day 3.

The film earned Rs 12.35 crore on Day 4 and Rs 12.20 crore on Day 5 before collecting Rs 10.20 crore on Day 6. Collections then fell to Rs 6.90 crore on Day 7. The film ended its first week with Rs 92.15 crore net in India.

The second weekend brought another boost, with Irumudi collecting Rs 10.10 crore on Day 8, Rs 12.30 crore on Day 9 and Rs 15 crore on Day 10.

Collections then slowed during the weekdays, with Rs 6.60 crore on Day 11 and Rs 5.90 crore on Day 12.

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About The Film

Irumudi follows an alcohol-addicted father with a violent past who lives peacefully with his daughter near a waterfall. At her request, he decides to take Ayyappa Deeksha, but his troubled past begins to affect his life.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the Telugu-Tamil action film stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Ajay Ghosh and Swasika Vijay. G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music, while Vishnu Sarma handled the cinematography and Prawin Pudi served as the editor.

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