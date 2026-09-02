Hanuman Ansh Day 26 vs Toxic Day 7 Box Office Collection: Shobhinaw Satyaa Film Edges Past Yash Starrer

Hanuman Ansh is picking up at the box office in its fourth week, while Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues to hold steady after its strong opening. The devotional drama has now moved ahead of Toxic in daily collections.

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 8.50 crore net on Day 26, up 54.5% from the previous day. Toxic collected Rs 8.20 crore net on Day 7 from 12,894 shows, a 7.2% increase over its Rs 7.65 crore Day 6 collection.

Total India Collection

After 26 days, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 54.13 crore net and Rs 63.82 crore gross in India. The film has also crossed the Rs 50 crore net milestone.

Toxic, after seven days, stands at Rs 229.95 crore net and Rs 272.80 crore gross in India. The Yash starrer therefore holds a massive Rs 175.82 crore lead over Hanuman Ansh in domestic net collections.

Toxic also added Rs 1.50 crore from overseas on Day 7, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 40.75 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 313.55 crore.

Language-Wise Compared

Toxic earned Rs 5.60 crore from its Hindi version on Day 7, making it the biggest contributor among its five language releases. In comparison, Hanuman Ansh, which released only in Hindi, collected a higher Rs 8.50 crore on Day 26.

Box Office Run Compared

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, collecting Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. Its third week saw a significant improvement, bringing in Rs 10.40 crore. The fourth week has been its strongest so far, with Rs 42.25 crore coming in across Days 22 to 26 alone.

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Toxic, on the other hand, opened with a massive Rs 101.10 crore, followed by Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. After dropping to Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6, the film recovered to Rs 8.20 crore on Day 7.

While Toxic has established a huge commercial lead within its opening week, Hanuman Ansh is witnessing an unusual late surge at the box office.

About The Films

Released on August 7, Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge, alongside Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action-drama thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The A-rated film released on August 26, 2026.

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