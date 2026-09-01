Hanuman Ansh vs Toxic Box Office: Devotional Drama’s Day 25 Collection Outperforms Yash Film’s Day 6

Hanuman Ansh is holding its own against Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups at the box office. Now in its fourth week, the devotional drama earned more on Day 25 than the big-budget action film did on its sixth day, showing how audience interest has played out differently for the two releases.

Hanuman Ansh Vs Toxic – Box Office Breakdown

Hanuman Ansh and Toxic have followed very different paths after their releases.

Toxic started with a huge 24,579 shows on Day 1, but the number came down to 13,400 by Day 6, a drop of around 45%. Hanuman Ansh began with only a few hundred shows. Its screen presence increased as the film found more viewers, reaching 6,587 shows on Day 25, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Sacnilk reports Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 5.50 crore net in Hindi on Day 25. Toxic collected Hindi net collection of Rs 4.40 crore on Day 6, giving Hanuman Ansh a 25% advantage.

Hanuman Ansh recorded 22.37% occupancy from 6,587 shows, while Toxic had 17.52% occupancy from 13,400 shows on its sixth day.

The difference can also be seen in key markets. Hanuman Ansh had 1,066 shows in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Day 25, while Toxic had 834 shows on Day 6. Mumbai recorded 617 shows for Hanuman Ansh and 476 for Toxic.

Bengaluru was another strong market for the devotional film. It recorded 32.8% occupancy across 155 shows, compared with 23.8% occupancy across 103 shows for Toxic. In Mumbai, the fall was sharper at 32.1%, with its shows dropping from 701 to 476.

Ticket Sales Compared

The ticket sales numbers also favoured Hanuman Ansh. It sold around 168.91K tickets on BookMyShow in the 24 hours before Monday, while Toxic sold about 119.28K.

Across national chains, Hanuman Ansh had more than 17,000 advance tickets sold by 8 PM. Toxic had around 10,000 Hindi advance tickets sold by 11 PM.

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Box Office Run Compared

Hanuman Ansh opened at Rs 10 lakh and collected Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. It then jumped to Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3. After strong fourth-week collections, the film reached Rs 45.63 crore net and Rs 53.82 crore gross in India by Day 25, according to Sacnilk.

Toxic opened at Rs 101.10 crore but dropped to Rs 7.45 crore by Day 6, marking a 67.6% fall. Its India net reached Rs 221.55 crore, with Rs 264.80 crore gross and Rs 39.25 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to Rs 304.05 crore.

About The Films

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, featuring Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a Geetu Mohandas-directed action thriller starring Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara and Huma Qureshi.

ALSO READ: Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash Starrer Faces Monday Blues With 67.6% Drop

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