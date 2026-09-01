Reliance Consumer Enters Ice Cream Market With Bombay Creamery; Prices Start At Rs 10

Reliance Industries' FMCG arm Reliance Consumer Products (RCPL) launched Bombay Creamery, marking its entry to India's ice cream market.

The Bombay Creamery's ice cream range includes ice cream products across various formats such as cones, cups, tubs, bars and sticks, with prices starting at Rs 10. The products will be available immediately across Western India, with a pan-India rollout to follow soon, the company said in a release on Tuesday, September 1.

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Speaking on the launch, T Krishnakumar, Director, Reliance Consumer Products said, “We built Bombay Creamery around one simple idea that dairy shouldn't need shortcuts. RCPL is not just entering the ice cream category — we're committing to it. Made with real dairy cream, Bombay Creamery guarantees the promise of genuine taste of a real ice cream every single time, at a price every Indian family can afford.”

RCPL's entry into the ice cream market comes as the company's soft drink product Campa is emerging as a challenger to major brnads such as Coca Cola and Pepsi by adopting an aggressive pricing strategy and offering higher trade incentives to distributors, NDTV Profit reported earlier.

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Based on industry estimates, Coca-Cola comprises a 40-42% share of India's carbonated beverages market, followed by PepsiCo with 28-30%. Campa has quickly expanded its presence to capture an estimated 7-8% market share within a short period of its relaunch in March 2023.

Apart from competitive pricing, higher trade margins offered to distributors have played a key role in accelerating the brand's expansion across modern trade, general trade and Reliance Retail stores with brands like Campa Cola, Campa Orange, Campa Lemon.

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