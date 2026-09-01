Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 1

Stock Market Recap

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 ended lower on Monday, weighed down by metal and IT stocks.

That said, the BSE Sensex ended at 76,597.27, down 307.24 points or 0.40%. Likewise, the Nifty50 closed at 24,080.40, down 95.25 points or 0.39%.

US Stock Market Recap

US stock market indices started the trading session in the red following a renewal in military tensions between the US and Iran with regards to the Strait of Hormuz.

Minutes into the trading session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.63% or 337.35 points to 53,222.6, while the S&P 500 saw a 0.38% decrease by 29.14 points to 7,682.62, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 0.32% or 83.29 points to 26,319.12.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow, Nasdaq Slip Into Red As US, Iran Renew Hormuz Tensions

Earnings & Updates

MilkyMist Q1 Cons

Revenue at Rs 973 crore vs Rs 678 crore, up 43.6% YoY

Net Profit at Rs 65 crore vs Rs 7 crore, up 890.4% YoY

Ebitda at Rs 144 crore vs Rs 81 crore, up 77% YoY

Ebitda Margin at 14.8% vs 12%, up 279 bps YoY

Leap India Q1 Cons

Revenue at Rs 203 crore vs Rs 171 crore, up 19.2% YoY

Net Profit at Rs 25 crore vs Rs 19 crore, up 30.7% YoY

Ebitda at Rs 104 crore vs Rs 85 crore, up 22.4% YoY

Ebitda Margin at 51.1% vs 49.8%, up 134 bps YoY

Stocks In News

Cipla — Signs exclusive licence to develop and supply Rolditamig Deuderuxtecan with SBP Group for HER2 ADC in India, South Africa and five other markets.

— Signs exclusive licence to develop and supply Rolditamig Deuderuxtecan with SBP Group for HER2 ADC in India, South Africa and five other markets. Welspun Corp — Welspun Slagexcel Private Limited incorporated on Aug. 31, 2026. Welspun Corp holds 26%.

— Welspun Slagexcel Private Limited incorporated on Aug. 31, 2026. Welspun Corp holds 26%. Lodha Developers — Acquired remaining 20% stake in Bellissimo Infratech.

— Acquired remaining 20% stake in Bellissimo Infratech. Devyani International — Rohan Kichlu resigned as CEO, Sanook Kitchen, effective Aug. 31, 2026.

— Rohan Kichlu resigned as CEO, Sanook Kitchen, effective Aug. 31, 2026. Indo Borax — India Ratings placed bank facilities on negative rating watch following Kronox Lab acquisition announcement.

— India Ratings placed bank facilities on negative rating watch following Kronox Lab acquisition announcement. Avenue Supermarts — CRISIL assigned AAA/Stable rating to Avenue Supermarts' Rs 1,000 crore non-convertible debentures.

— CRISIL assigned AAA/Stable rating to Avenue Supermarts' Rs 1,000 crore non-convertible debentures. Nephrohealthcare — Uzbekistan tax department raised Rs 14.79 crore assessment and penalty on NCA for 2023-25. Company plans to appeal.

— Uzbekistan tax department raised Rs 14.79 crore assessment and penalty on NCA for 2023-25. Company plans to appeal. Antony Waste Handling Cell — Issued corporate guarantee in favour of ICICI Bank for credit facilities availed by subsidiary Mumbai Eco Solutions. Guarantee covers 51% of principal amount of Rs 2.83 crore.

— Issued corporate guarantee in favour of ICICI Bank for credit facilities availed by subsidiary Mumbai Eco Solutions. Guarantee covers 51% of principal amount of Rs 2.83 crore. Asian Energy Services — General Manager–Procurement Amit Pathak, Vice President–Seismic Diveshkumar Sharma and Manager–O&M Ajay Agnihotri resigned from their positions as Senior Management Personnel.

— General Manager–Procurement Amit Pathak, Vice President–Seismic Diveshkumar Sharma and Manager–O&M Ajay Agnihotri resigned from their positions as Senior Management Personnel. Bajel Projects — Executive Director Ajay Suresh Nagle retired on Aug. 31, 2026, upon completion of his tenure.

— Executive Director Ajay Suresh Nagle retired on Aug. 31, 2026, upon completion of his tenure. Punjab National Bank — Raised three-month MCLR by 5 bps to 8.50% effective Sept. 1. Overnight, one-month, six-month, one-year and three-year MCLR unchanged. RLLR remains at 8.10% and Base Rate at 9.50%.

— Raised three-month MCLR by 5 bps to 8.50% effective Sept. 1. Overnight, one-month, six-month, one-year and three-year MCLR unchanged. RLLR remains at 8.10% and Base Rate at 9.50%. Ircon International — P.V. Sreekanth ceased as Executive Director/S&T and senior management personnel on Aug. 31, 2026.

— P.V. Sreekanth ceased as Executive Director/S&T and senior management personnel on Aug. 31, 2026. Great Eastern Shipping — Approved Rs 900 crore open-market buyback on Aug. 27, 2026.

— Approved Rs 900 crore open-market buyback on Aug. 27, 2026. IDBI Bank — Executive Director Sunit Sarkar ceased as senior management personnel from Aug. 31, 2026.

— Executive Director Sunit Sarkar ceased as senior management personnel from Aug. 31, 2026. Brigade Enterprises — Enters Coimbatore with 5.4-acre residential JDA project with GDV of about Rs 600 crore.

— Enters Coimbatore with 5.4-acre residential JDA project with GDV of about Rs 600 crore. Berger Paints — Board approves Navjeet Singh Sobti and Amardeep Jain as directors for five years from Sept. 1, 2026.

— Board approves Navjeet Singh Sobti and Amardeep Jain as directors for five years from Sept. 1, 2026. ICICI Bank — Priced USD 500 million senior unsecured notes at 5.308%, maturing Sept. 3, 2029.

— Priced USD 500 million senior unsecured notes at 5.308%, maturing Sept. 3, 2029. E2E Networks — Signed binding term sheet with an India-based sovereign AI company for supply of NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services. Contract value approximately Rs 1,000 crore, valid through June 2029.

— Signed binding term sheet with an India-based sovereign AI company for supply of NVIDIA Blackwell cloud GPUs and allied services. Contract value approximately Rs 1,000 crore, valid through June 2029. Bank of India — MCLR and RBLR kept unchanged effective Sept. 1, 2026. One-year MCLR remains at 8.80%. Revised fixed-rate spread across tenors effective Sept. 1, 2026.

— MCLR and RBLR kept unchanged effective Sept. 1, 2026. One-year MCLR remains at 8.80%. Revised fixed-rate spread across tenors effective Sept. 1, 2026. Shanti Gold — Invested Rs 3.88 crore in Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, acquiring 1,44,817 shares on Aug. 31, 2026.

— Invested Rs 3.88 crore in Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, acquiring 1,44,817 shares on Aug. 31, 2026. Indo Tech Transformers — Won Rs 55 crore order from Waaree Renewable Technologies for five transformers, to be executed by April 2027.

— Won Rs 55 crore order from Waaree Renewable Technologies for five transformers, to be executed by April 2027. Canara HSBC Life Insurance — Tarun Rustagi resigns as CFO, with last working day on Nov. 24, 2026.

— Tarun Rustagi resigns as CFO, with last working day on Nov. 24, 2026. Muthoot Finance — Board approves scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary Muthoot Money with Muthoot Finance.

— Board approves scheme of amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary Muthoot Money with Muthoot Finance. Savita Oil Technologies — Shareholders approve Ajay Reche's appointment as Whole-time Director and Siddharth G. Mehra's appointment as Joint Managing Director for five-year terms.

— Shareholders approve Ajay Reche's appointment as Whole-time Director and Siddharth G. Mehra's appointment as Joint Managing Director for five-year terms. Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing — Shareholders approve raising funds through a Qualified Institutions Placement.

— Shareholders approve raising funds through a Qualified Institutions Placement. Astra Microwave — CRISIL upgrades long-term and corporate ratings to A+/Stable and reaffirms A1 short-term rating on Aug. 31, 2026.

— CRISIL upgrades long-term and corporate ratings to A+/Stable and reaffirms A1 short-term rating on Aug. 31, 2026. PVR INOX — Board approves Rs 300 crore buyback of 20.69 lakh shares at Rs 1,450 each. Record date set for Sept. 4, 2026.

— Board approves Rs 300 crore buyback of 20.69 lakh shares at Rs 1,450 each. Record date set for Sept. 4, 2026. Jindal Worldwide — Jindal Mobilitric plans to expand retail footprint to 100 showrooms by FY28, reinforcing its nationwide EV ambitions.

— Jindal Mobilitric plans to expand retail footprint to 100 showrooms by FY28, reinforcing its nationwide EV ambitions. Time Technoplast — Secured order worth approximately Rs 87.53 crore from a PSU joint venture of two Maharatna PSUs for supply of Type IV composite CNG mobile storage cascades for CNG and CGD networks. Execution within one year.

— Secured order worth approximately Rs 87.53 crore from a PSU joint venture of two Maharatna PSUs for supply of Type IV composite CNG mobile storage cascades for CNG and CGD networks. Execution within one year. SEAMEC — Signed addenda to acquire vessel SEAMEC ANANT. Revised readiness date to Sept. 15, 2026 and cancelling date to Oct. 15, 2026.

— Signed addenda to acquire vessel SEAMEC ANANT. Revised readiness date to Sept. 15, 2026 and cancelling date to Oct. 15, 2026. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri — Promoters sell 74.12% stake to GRT Jewellers at up to Rs 209/share.

— Promoters sell 74.12% stake to GRT Jewellers at up to Rs 209/share. GRT Jewellers — Launched open offer to acquire up to 1.73 crore shares, or 25.88% stake, at Rs 249.61/share. Total offer size up to Rs 431.1 crore.

— Launched open offer to acquire up to 1.73 crore shares, or 25.88% stake, at Rs 249.61/share. Total offer size up to Rs 431.1 crore. International Gemological Institute — Step-down subsidiary IGI Dubai approves consolidation of control over IGI Botswana.

— Step-down subsidiary IGI Dubai approves consolidation of control over IGI Botswana. NCC — Received three orders worth Rs 430.19 crore, excluding GST, during August 2026 for its Buildings Division.

— Received three orders worth Rs 430.19 crore, excluding GST, during August 2026 for its Buildings Division. TeamLease Services — Karnataka High Court schedules hearing of company's writ petition challenging the CGST appellate order for Oct. 27, 2026.

— Karnataka High Court schedules hearing of company's writ petition challenging the CGST appellate order for Oct. 27, 2026. Sterlite Technologies — Clarifies that previously announced long-term supply agreement with a leading hyperscaler was executed by a wholly owned subsidiary and not directly by Sterlite Technologies.

— Clarifies that previously announced long-term supply agreement with a leading hyperscaler was executed by a wholly owned subsidiary and not directly by Sterlite Technologies. Indegene — US court preliminarily approves settlement in class-action case involving subsidiary Indegene Inc. Final approval hearing on Jan. 12, 2027. Maximum settlement fund approximately USD 4.72 million.

— US court preliminarily approves settlement in class-action case involving subsidiary Indegene Inc. Final approval hearing on Jan. 12, 2027. Maximum settlement fund approximately USD 4.72 million. Cantabil Retail — Opened seven new showrooms in August 2026, taking total stores to 682.

— Opened seven new showrooms in August 2026, taking total stores to 682. Brigade Enterprises — Enters Coimbatore with 5.4-acre residential JDA project with GDV of about Rs 600 crore.

— Enters Coimbatore with 5.4-acre residential JDA project with GDV of about Rs 600 crore. Zee Entertainment — Corrects preferential warrant disclosure: post-conversion shareholding should be 2.01%, not 1.40%.

— Corrects preferential warrant disclosure: post-conversion shareholding should be 2.01%, not 1.40%. Hathway Cable — Jitesh Shah appointed CFO effective Sept. 1, 2026.

— Jitesh Shah appointed CFO effective Sept. 1, 2026. SBI Funds Management — Devinder Pal Singh ceases as Joint CEO and KMP from Aug. 31, 2026.

— Devinder Pal Singh ceases as Joint CEO and KMP from Aug. 31, 2026. Kiri Industries — Board approves issue of 60.83 lakh warrants to promoters at Rs 475 each.

— Board approves issue of 60.83 lakh warrants to promoters at Rs 475 each. Hindustan Aeronautics — Appoints Ravi K as CMD.

— Appoints Ravi K as CMD. Midwest — Company accepts LOIs for three granite quarry leases in Andhra Pradesh under raising-cum-sale contracts.

— Company accepts LOIs for three granite quarry leases in Andhra Pradesh under raising-cum-sale contracts. SJS Enterprises — Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary SJS Display Electronics Private Limited on Aug. 31, 2026.

— Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary SJS Display Electronics Private Limited on Aug. 31, 2026. BEML — Shivakumar HG ceases as ED (Offg.), FPIIC, effective Aug. 31, 2026, on superannuation. Director (Finance) Anil Jerath also superannuates on Aug. 31, 2026. CMD Shantanu Roy takes additional charge from Sept. 1, 2026.

— Shivakumar HG ceases as ED (Offg.), FPIIC, effective Aug. 31, 2026, on superannuation. Director (Finance) Anil Jerath also superannuates on Aug. 31, 2026. CMD Shantanu Roy takes additional charge from Sept. 1, 2026. PNB Housing — Board to meet on Sept. 7, 2026, to consider NCD fundraising via private placement.

— Board to meet on Sept. 7, 2026, to consider NCD fundraising via private placement. Electronics Mart — Electronics Mart India will close one Audio & Beyond MBO in Hyderabad from Aug. 31, 2026.

— Electronics Mart India will close one Audio & Beyond MBO in Hyderabad from Aug. 31, 2026. Home First Finance — Nutan Gaba Patwari ceases as CFO, KMP and SMP effective Aug. 31, 2026.

— Nutan Gaba Patwari ceases as CFO, KMP and SMP effective Aug. 31, 2026. Epack Prefab — EPACK Data Center Solutions Pvt Ltd incorporated on Aug. 31, 2026, for data centre and IT services.

— EPACK Data Center Solutions Pvt Ltd incorporated on Aug. 31, 2026, for data centre and IT services. Wheels India — Revised preferential issue price to Rs 1,461/share from Rs 1,418/share following NSE observations. Total fundraise remains Rs 180 crore, with corresponding reduction in shares to be allotted.

— Revised preferential issue price to Rs 1,461/share from Rs 1,418/share following NSE observations. Total fundraise remains Rs 180 crore, with corresponding reduction in shares to be allotted. Himadri Speciality Chemicals — Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary ARDENT IMPEX FZCO in Dubai on Aug. 31, 2026, with AED 200,000 capital.

— Incorporated wholly owned subsidiary ARDENT IMPEX FZCO in Dubai on Aug. 31, 2026, with AED 200,000 capital. SJVN — Successfully completed 72-hour trial run of 660 MW Unit-2 of the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar.

— Successfully completed 72-hour trial run of 660 MW Unit-2 of the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar. Happiest Minds & ITC — Promoters to sell 22.1% stake for Rs 1,329.7 crore. Board also approves merger with ITC Infotech, with Happiest Minds shareholders to receive 25 ITC Infotech shares for every 81 Happiest Minds shares.

— Promoters to sell 22.1% stake for Rs 1,329.7 crore. Board also approves merger with ITC Infotech, with Happiest Minds shareholders to receive 25 ITC Infotech shares for every 81 Happiest Minds shares. Lux Industries — Board approves demerger of Vertical A business into Lux and Cozi and Vertical C business into Lux Global. Shareholders to receive one share of Lux and Cozi and one share of Lux Global for every Lux Industries share held.

— Board approves demerger of Vertical A business into Lux and Cozi and Vertical C business into Lux Global. Shareholders to receive one share of Lux and Cozi and one share of Lux Global for every Lux Industries share held. Mankind Pharma — Completed sale of entire 100% stake in Broadway Hospitality Services to AKRK Projects LLP and its partners.

— Completed sale of entire 100% stake in Broadway Hospitality Services to AKRK Projects LLP and its partners. Spectrum Electrical — NSE and BSE grant in-principle approval for 13,73,625 shares and 2,49,750 warrants, worth up to Rs 324.99 crore.

— NSE and BSE grant in-principle approval for 13,73,625 shares and 2,49,750 warrants, worth up to Rs 324.99 crore. Fractal Analytics — Appoints Shilpa Kedia as CFO.

— Appoints Shilpa Kedia as CFO. NLC India — Received Letters of Intent from Telangana government for composite licences of the Govindpur and Parvathapur Vanadium, Titanium & Aluminous Laterite blocks after emerging as preferred bidder.

— Received Letters of Intent from Telangana government for composite licences of the Govindpur and Parvathapur Vanadium, Titanium & Aluminous Laterite blocks after emerging as preferred bidder. NLC India Renewables — Incorporated JV company NIRL OREDA Renewables with Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency in a 51:49 ratio to develop green energy power plants.

— Incorporated JV company NIRL OREDA Renewables with Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency in a 51:49 ratio to develop green energy power plants. Sanofi India — Received GST show-cause notice alleging misclassification of certain products at 5% GST instead of 12% for FY21. Tax demand of Rs 36.39 crore and equivalent penalty of Rs 36.39 crore proposed.

— Received GST show-cause notice alleging misclassification of certain products at 5% GST instead of 12% for FY21. Tax demand of Rs 36.39 crore and equivalent penalty of Rs 36.39 crore proposed. JM Financial — CRISIL assigns AA/Stable rating to Rs 100 crore non-convertible debentures.

— CRISIL assigns AA/Stable rating to Rs 100 crore non-convertible debentures. Anupam Rasayan — CRISIL continues ratings on Rs 1,620 crore bank facilities and Rs 160 crore NCDs at A+/Watch Developing. Short-term rating maintained at A1/Watch Developing.

— CRISIL continues ratings on Rs 1,620 crore bank facilities and Rs 160 crore NCDs at A+/Watch Developing. Short-term rating maintained at A1/Watch Developing. Welspun Corp — Cancelled proposed sale of 26% stake in Clean Max Dhyuthi to promoter group company Welspun Living for Rs 7.6 crore. Transaction will not proceed due to current power demand-supply considerations.

Board Meetings

Gujarat Themis Biosyn — To consider fundraising through issuance of equity shares/convertible warrants.

Man Infraconstruction — To consider proposal for buyback of equity shares.

IPO Openings

Deepa Jewellers — Organised B2B designer, processor and seller of hallmarked plain gold, silver ornaments, bullion and precious stone-studded jewellery, primarily operating in southern India. Total issue size of Rs 460 crore, comprising fresh issue of 1.41 crore shares aggregating to Rs 250 crore and offer for sale of 1.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 209.72 crore. Issue opens Sept. 1, 2026 and closes Sept. 3, 2026.

Period Ended 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Total Income 1,927.73 1,400.10 1,025.73 Ebitda 146.34 56.01 35.77 Ebitda Margin (%) 7.59 4.00 3.49 Profit After Tax 104.79 40.58 24.35

Amount in Rs crore.

Rays of Belief

Mom's Belief (A unit under Rays of Belief) — For-profit social enterprise providing intervention plans, therapy and training/learning centres for children with neurodevelopmental disorders, while empowering parents to act as co-therapists. Operates across 57 cities pan-India. Total issue size of Rs 125 crore, entirely a fresh issue of 52.30 lakh shares. Issue opens Sept. 1, 2026 and closes Sept. 3, 2026.

Period Ended 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 31 Mar 2024 Total Income 82.06 36.54 30.76 Ebitda 11.91 3.02 1.49 Ebitda Margin (%) 14.51 8.26 4.84 Profit After Tax 4.96 5.88 0.85

Restated standalone. Note: Financials for FY26 are on a consolidated basis.

IPO Listings

Symbiotec Pharmalab — Subscribed 75.08 times. Public issue subscribed 13.69 times in the retail category, 181.20 times in QIB (ex-anchor) and 77.56 times in the NII category by Aug. 27, 2026, 6:54:54 PM.

Category Subscription (x) Anchor 1 QIB (Ex Anchor) 181.20 NII 77.56 bNII (> Rs 10 lakh) 87.34 sNII (< Rs 10 lakh) 58.01 Retail 13.69 Employees 16.32 Total 75.08

Skyways Air — Subscribed 71.25 times. Public issue subscribed 25.40 times in the retail category, 139.69 times in QIB (ex-anchor) and 87.24 times in the NII category by Aug. 27, 2026, 6:54:35 PM.

Category Subscription (x) Anchor 1 QIB (Ex Anchor) 139.69 NII 87.24 bNII (> Rs 10 lakh) 91.33 sNII (< Rs 10 lakh) 79.04 Retail 25.40 Total 71.25

Hy-Tech Engineers — Subscribed 247.39 times. Public issue subscribed 175.10 times in the retail category, 249.71 times in QIB (ex-anchor) and 412.96 times in the NII category by Aug. 27, 2026, 6:54:45 PM.

Category Subscription (x) Anchor 1 QIB (Ex Anchor) 249.71 NII 412.96 bNII (> Rs 10 lakh) 341.20 sNII (< Rs 10 lakh) 556.48 Retail 175.10 Total 247.39

AGM

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals, Havells India, EFC (I), Kama Holdings, Deep Industries, Jindal Worldwide, Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products, 5paisa Capital

Bulk/Block Deals

CONCORDBIO

1575773 Ontario Inc sold 20.92 lakh shares at Rs 1,404.10/share.

DSP Mutual Fund bought 12.88 lakh shares at Rs 1,404.10/share.

MVELECTRO

Irage Broking Services LLP bought 18,066 shares at Rs 746.67/share.

HRTI Private Limited sold 4,169 shares at Rs 747.07/share.

NORTHARC

Eight Roads Investments Mauritius II Limited sold 40.49 lakh shares at Rs 279.90/share.

Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 38.67 lakh shares at Rs 278/share.

LeapFrog Financial Inclusion India (II) Ltd sold 36.67 lakh shares at Rs 278/share.

Cohesion MK Best Ideas Sub-Trust bought 24.28 lakh shares at Rs 278/share.

Augusta Investments II Pte Ltd sold 23.38 lakh shares at Rs 278/share.

Societe Generale bought 10.59 lakh shares at Rs 278/share.

Neo Prime Fund bought 9 lakh shares at Rs 278/share.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC bought 6.21 lakh shares at Rs 278/share.

India Acorn Fund Ltd bought 2.79 lakh shares at Rs 278/share.

RELIGARE

Ashish Dhawan bought 19.01 lakh shares at Rs 237/share.

SHREEJISPG

Jainam Broking Limited bought 10.62 lakh shares at Rs 645.30/share.

Ashok Kumar Haridas Lal sold 5.31 lakh shares at Rs 645.30/share.

Lal Jitendra Haridas sold 5.31 lakh shares at Rs 645.30/share.

Insider Trading

Indoco Remedies Ltd

Aditi M. Panandikar, Promoter & Director, bought 5,000 shares.

Madhura Suresh Kare, Promoter, bought 5,000 shares.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd

Shobhan Mittal, Promoter & Director, bought 61,500 shares.

Infobeans Technologies Ltd

Shashikala Bohra, Promoter Group, sold 4,67,909 shares.

Mitesh Bohra, Promoter, sold 40,619 shares.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd

Chetan Navnitlal Shah, Promoter, bought 25,000 shares.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd

Safechem Enterprises Private Limited, Promoter Group, sold 600 shares.

ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework Stage I

Bodal Chemicals Limited

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Limited

Omaxe Limited

Syncom Formulations (India) Limited

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Sept 1: Nifty Faces Key Test At 23,950 As Negative Global Cues Threaten Bear Attack

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Allcargo Logistics Limited

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited

DCM Shriram Industries Limited

TechNVision Ventures Limited

F&O Cues

Nifty September futures up 0.4% to 24,245 at a premium of 165 points.

Nifty Options September 1 expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,500 and maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: LICHSGFIN, SAIL.

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