Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026

Malaysia are gearing up to start their ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 campaign on Sept. 1, Tuesday. The tournament hosts will face Saudi Arabia at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

For Malaysia, the fixture will be an opportunity to start the tournament on a winning note. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia will be hoping to bounce back after their loss against Hong Kong in their tournament opener.

Saudi Arabia fell short by 16 runs while chasing a target of 273. Usman Najeeb scalped 3 wickets, emerging as the best bowler for the side. Faisal Khan, Hisham Shaikh and Manan Ali all scored half-centuries, but were unable to take their team past the victory line.

The 50-over match will be crucial for the teams to secure a spot in the next stage of the ACC Men's Premier Cup. The group stage will continue till Sept. 8. The semi-finals will take place on Sept. 10 and the final on Sept. 12.

Ten teams are vying for the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 trophy. The winner will secure a spot in the 2027 Men's Asia Cup.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Date And Time

The Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played on Sept. 1 at 7 AM IST.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Venue

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match will be played at Kuala Lumpur's Bayuemas Oval stadium.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Telecast

The Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia match will not be available on live TV in India.

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 match live on the Fancode app and website.

ALSO READ: ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming And Squads

Malaysia vs Saudi Arabia ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads

Saudi Arabia: Faisal Khan, Abdul Wahid, Zain Ul Abidin, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Hisham Shaikh, Muhammad Saqib, Manan Ali, Usman Najeeb, Waji Ul Hassan (c), Sheikh Shad Saif, Syed Naqash Tanveer (wk)

Malaysia: Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Saifullah Malik, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir, Arif Ullah, Vijay Unni, Vishvaruben Kumar, Aslam Khan, Rizwan Haider, Amir Khan, Ajeb Khan (wk), Muhammad Akram, Aqeel Wahid, Deeaz Patro, Nazmus Sakib (wk), Prashant Madhukar, Syed Junaid Khan, Junaid Khan

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