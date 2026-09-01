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Aishwarya Rai Shares Rare Family Glimpse From Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Aaradhya, mother Vrinda and brother Aditya in rare family pictures.

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Aishwarya Rai Shares Rare Family Glimpse From Raksha Bandhan Celebrations
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses with daughter Aaradhya and her family during Raksha Bandhan celebrations.
Instagram/@aditya_.rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her family, giving fans a rare glimpse into her personal life. New pictures from the family gathering have surfaced online, featuring the actor with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, mother Vrinda Rai, brother Aditya Rai, sister-in-law Shrima Rai and their children.

Aditya Rai shared a family picture on Instagram on August 31. The photograph shows Aishwarya posing alongside Aditya and Shrima, while their sons Vihaan and Shivansh are also seen in the frame. Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya are pictured with the children.

Aditya shared the photograph with a short caption that read, “Rakshabandhan2026.”

A post shared by Aditya Rai (@aditya_.rai)

Aishwarya kept her look simple for the family celebration. She wore a white ethnic outfit and left her hair open, with sunglasses placed on her head. Aditya was dressed in an off-white collared T-shirt and blue checked trousers, while Shrima wore a green outfit.

Shrima had also shared pictures from the family gathering two days before Aditya's post, offering another glimpse of the celebrations.

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Fans Shower Love On Rai Family

The family photograph received several warm reactions from fans on social media. Many users commented on the family's appearance together and sent blessings to them.

One user wrote, “Loved this pic. Cute grandma and her adorable grandchildren.” Another called them a “Blessed family”, while a third fan wished the family well and described the picture as “Postcard perfect.”

Who Is Aishwarya's Brother Aditya Rai?

Aditya Rai generally stays away from the spotlight despite being Aishwarya's brother. According to The Indian Express, he works as an engineer in the Merchant Navy. He has made only a few public appearances over the years.

Aditya also co-produced the 2003 romantic film Dil Ka Rishta, which starred Aishwarya in the lead role. Their mother, Vrinda Rai, was also involved in writing the film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Work Front

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan II, which was released in 2023. She played dual roles in the period drama alongside Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha Krishnan.

The actor has not officially announced her next film yet. Earlier in 2026, she also grabbed attention with her appearances at the Cannes Film Festival.

ALSO READ: Khalifa Box Office Collection Day 12: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Sees Drop In Earnings

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