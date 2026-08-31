Khalifa Box Office Collection Day 12: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Sees Drop In Earnings

Khalifa continued its theatrical run on Monday, with the film recording a lower collection compared with its previous days. The Malayalam movie is currently running across several shows in India.

Khalifa Box Office Collection Day 12

On Day 12, Khalifa collected Rs 25 lakh net live in India so far and was running across 606 shows. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 19.83 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 22.96 crore. The final Day 12 collection is yet to be reported.

Khalifa recorded an overall occupancy of 12.19% live for its Malayalam 2D shows on Day 12. Morning shows registered 9.67%, while afternoon shows recorded 12.11% and evening shows had 11% occupancy,

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Khalifa Box Office Performance

Based on Sacnilk, Khalifa collected Rs 5.35 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.40 crore on Day 2, Rs 2.05 crore on Day 3 and Rs 2.10 crore on Day 4. It earned Rs 97 lakh on Day 5, Rs 1.15 crore on Day 6 and Rs 1.35 crore on Day 7.

On Day 8, the film added Rs 1.32 crore, taking its first-week total to Rs 16.69 crore. In the second week, it earned Rs 1.05 crore on Day 9 and Rs 92 lakh each on Days 10 and 11. Day 12 currently stands at Rs 25 lakh, taking its total India net collection to Rs 19.83 crore.

About Khalifa: The Ruler

Directed by Vysakh, Khalifa: The Ruler stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Neil Nitin Mukesh, Indrans, Mohanlal and Sanju Sivram are also part of the cast.

The film follows Aamir Ali, who belongs to a family with strong links to the criminal world. Their powerful business operates across the Middle East and India. However, fights over power and betrayal threaten the family's empire.

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Khalifa: The Ruler marks Neil Nitin Mukesh's Malayalam debut and brings Prithviraj Sukumaran and Vysakh together again after 15 years. Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Jomon T. John is the cinematographer and Chaman Chacko has edited the film.

Released on Aug. 20, 2026, Khalifa: The Ruler is the first part of a planned two-film series. The second film, Khalifa: The Legacy, is expected to focus on Mohanlal's character.

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