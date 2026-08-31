Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Big Monday Drop After Strong Weekend

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups started its box office journey on a strong note and continued to perform well over the weekend. However, the film saw a big drop in earnings on Monday.

Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continued its box-office run on Monday. The action thriller collected Rs 2.19 crore net in India on Day 6, with the figures currently live. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 216.29 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 258.53 crore, as per figures from trade tracker Sacnilk.

The Hindi version remained the biggest contributor on Monday with Rs 1.30 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 63 lakh. Telugu added Rs 20 lakh, while Tamil contributed Rs 6 lakh. The film was running across 6,516 shows with an overall occupancy of 14.1%.

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Box Office Run So Far

Based on Sacnilk data, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups opened on a strong note with Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1. Collections then dropped to Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4, Rs 23.00 crore on Day 5 and Rs 2.19 crore on Day 6.

The film has so far collected Rs 216.29 crore net in India, while its India gross stands at Rs 258.53 crore. Final collections for Day 6 are yet to be reported.

About The Film

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas. Set in post-Independence Goa, the film spans the 1940s to the 1970s and follows a gangster caught up in crime, violence, loyalty and difficult choices.

Yash plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also starring. Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair are part of the cast as well.

The film released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 26, 2026. It received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

ALSO READ: Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups Box Office Collection Day 5: Yash Film Remains Steady Despite Sunday Dip

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